Already Have a Government Pension? Do You Need an Annuity?

Retired from a government job, or close to it? Then somebody in your lane has surely said, "You've got a pension for life, why buy an annuity?" And honestly, a fixed credit landing in your account every month does feel like plenty.

Sometimes it is. Sometimes there's a gap nobody mentioned, and it shows up in year ten rather than year one. So before you wave the idea away, it's worth checking what your pension actually covers.

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Which Kind of Government Pension Do You Have?

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This is where everything starts. If you retired under the old pension rules, you typically receive a fixed share of your last drawn pay, and it's adjusted when dearness relief goes up. Family pension usually follows for your spouse. That's a very strong foundation, and many such retirees really don't need more guaranteed income.

If you joined after 2004, you're probably in the National Pension System. Here the picture differs. Under NPS, the first thing to know is the 40 per cent rule: that share of the corpus has to buy an annuity when you retire. You can take the remainder as a lump sum. Then there's the Unified Pension Scheme for central staff, a newer option with an assured payout, though conditions apply. These rules have moved more than once. Ask your department what applies to you today.

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Does an Assured Pension Cover Everything?

Not always. And it's the small, boring costs that tend to stretch the gap, like a new hearing aid, a fall that needs physiotherapy or a spouse who needs a carer for a while. Take last month's spending and split it. One pile is what you can't skip, like groceries, electricity, tablets and the person who helps at home. The other pile is the rest. If the pension covers the first pile with room to spare, you're in good shape.

Now stretch that forward. Prices rise every year, and a pension that isn't indexed loses buying power. Even one that is indexed may lag the real increase in your own costs, particularly for healthcare. Add a long life, say into your nineties, and the numbers look different from how they did at sixty.

Who Really Needs Extra Guaranteed Income?

Some people clearly do. If you're under the new scheme and taking the mandatory annuity, you're already in the game, and choosing well matters. If your spouse has no pension of their own, extra cover for them is worth thinking about. And if you've got no other regular income, such as rent or dividends, a second stream can calm the nerves.

Others can reasonably skip it. A retiree on a generous indexed pension, with a paid-off home and decent savings, may not gain much from locking up a lump sum. For that person, the money might do more good invested elsewhere, or kept ready for emergencies.

What Do You Give Up When You Buy One?

Liquidity, mainly. Once you hand over a sum to an insurer for immediate income, you generally can't take it back. Unless you pick a version that returns the purchase price on death, your family may receive nothing from that money.

The payout is also fixed. If prices double over the years, your annuity income doesn't. Tax is another bite, since the income is added to your slab. That doesn't make it a bad product. You just ought to know what you're signing up for.

Choosing Between the Options

People often ask for the best annuity plan in India, hoping a single name will settle things. Sadly, no. Think of a couple at 60 with no other income. Now think of a widow at 70 with a decent pension already. Same product? Hardly. So compare on your own terms.

Look at the annuity rate, which tells you how much monthly income each lakh buys, but don't stop there. Check the option too. A life annuity pays only for you. A joint-life version continues for your spouse. Return of purchase price gives your nominee the amount back, though the monthly figure is lower. Match it to who depends on you.

Run the Numbers First

Here's a quick case. Your pension handles the basics, but medical bills leave you ₹10,000 a month short. A rough rate of 6 to 7 per cent on a purchase price means you'd need a sizeable amount to plug that. Get actual quotes. Rates change, and insurers rarely match. Maybe you need less than you feared. Or that investing it yourself looks better.

Request written illustrations from a few insurers, and look at the rate, the options and the claim record side by side. Never sign during one rushed sales visit.

Mixing a Pension With Other Income

Many retirees land on a mix. The government pension stays as the base. A small annuity can cover any shortfall in basics. Keep some money easy to reach for surprises, and some in growth assets, so inflation hurts less.

If it's NPS money, shop around among the providers first. Annuity plans also differ on what a spouse continues to get and what heirs get back. Read the brochure, all of it. Some people split the purchase over a few years, if the rules permit, so one rate doesn't decide everything.

Don't Let a Pension Make You Complacent

A pension is a good thing. It still isn't a full plan. Sit down one evening with your bills, your pension slip and your family's needs, then decide. For some, an annuity is unnecessary. For others it fills a small but real gap.

Still on the fence? Start small. Jot down what the pension pays, what you actually spend and who relies on you. Then collect two or three written quotes and sleep on them. Nobody hands out prizes for deciding in a hurry, and a few quiet weeks of checking can spare you a choice you can't undo. Retirement ought to feel calm, not cramped.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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