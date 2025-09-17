Alstone Reinvents Cladding Storytelling with Kartik Aaryan’s Iconic Monologue in Latest TVC

New Delhi [India], September 17: Alstone, a leader in premium exterior cladding, has launched its new television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan. The campaign, with its compelling tagline, "Think Cladding, Think Alstone," aims to solidify the company's position as a leader in innovative and durable cladding solutions, appealing to a broad audience of architects, designers and homeowners.

The TVC features a captivating monologue where Kartik Aaryan humorously describes his "problem" – he can’t bring himself to leave his beautiful home. This is due to his profound admiration for its aesthetic appeal, created by Alstone's premium cladding. He praises the products for their "classy, premium, stylish" finish and exceptional durability. The engaging narrative aims to capture the essence of a product so visually appealing and versatile that it remains top-of-mind.

Click to view - https://youtu.be/lGADu2RZXKg

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, Alstone, shared, "This campaign is a reflection of our brand's evolution and commitment to our customers. Alstone has always stood for trust and quality. We chose Kartik Aaryan as our brand ambassador because his dynamic personality aligns perfectly with our forward-thinking ethos. We believe his portrayal of a homeowner so in love with his space will deeply resonate with millions of Indians and shift the perception of cladding from a simple material to a vital element of architectural design that brings dreams to life."

The campaign's narrative is designed to introduce Alstone as the ultimate solution for creating beautiful and elegant homes. The TVC broadens the brand's appeal beyond the professional construction sector to include the end consumer. Alstone's cladding is presented as a product that not only protects and beautifies a building but also enhances the spaces where life’s most cherished moments unfold.

Adding to this, Mr Pankaj Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Alstone, elaborated on the strategic thinking behind the campaign. "We recognised the need for a memorable, engaging campaign which could provide the audience with a range of breathtaking & versatile cladding solutions provided by Alstone, and Kartik Aaryan was the ideal choice. His unique ability to connect with the audience made him the perfect fit. This TVC tells a story every homeowner can relate to—the joy of a personal sanctuary. The tagline 'Think Cladding, Think Alstone' is designed to establish us as the first and only choice for all cladding needs, driving brand recall and preference in the market."

The launch of the TVC will be supported by a robust 360-degree marketing campaign across all major media channels, including digital, print and out-of-home advertising. Alstone's commitment to innovation extends beyond its products to its marketing strategy, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry. The campaign is poised to drive significant growth in the top-of-mind recall and awareness about Alstone’s innovative, aesthetically appealing cladding solutions, not only amongst the Youth and relevant target audience but also inspire a new wave of architectural creativity.

About Alstone

Alstone has been a leading manufacturer of cladding solutions for the last two decades, including Fire Retardant Composite Panels (FRCP), Metal-based HPL (High-Pressure Laminates), Aluminium Honeycomb Panel, Metal Louvres, Zinc Composite Panel (ZCP) in association with VMZINC, France. Alstone has two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Kotputli (Rajasthan). Having its own coating line for constantly delivering superior quality of products with swift services to the consumers.

Visit Website: https://alstoneindia.com/

