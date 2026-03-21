alt.f coworking Expands Hyderabad With Gachibowli Launch

800 seats. European design. Private cabins for teams of 15–50. And 30 days rent-free for businesses that move in at launch.

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HYDERABAD — alt.f coworking, featured on Shark Tank India Season 4, is opening its newest centre at Meenakshi Tech Park, Gachibowli on April 15, 2026. The 775-seat space is alt.f’s most extravagant Hyderabad property yet, built specifically for small business teams who assumed that this quality of office was simply out of their budget.

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Built Around the Real Problems Founders Face

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Finding the right office in Gachibowli is time-consuming, expensive, and full of friction. Once a space is found, fit-out costs, security deposits, and infrastructure setup can run into tens of lakhs before the first day of work. And then come the monthly overheads - electricity, maintenance, internet, and facility management that quietly erode margins and create financial unpredictability for growing teams.

alt.f removes all of this. Move-in ready offices. Zero setup costs. One transparent monthly fee that covers everything. For a team of 15 or 40, that clarity is worth more than the square footage.

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The Space

Meenakshi Tech Park is designed around a European aesthetic, warm materials, considered lighting, and an atmosphere that is polished without being corporate. The inventory is built around fully enclosed private cabins for teams of 15 to 50, giving every member organisation its own dedicated, lockable space. Lounge areas, a members’ café, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, and a professional hospitality team round out an experience that feels exclusive from day one.

“Gachibowli’s small businesses have been working out of spaces that don’t reflect their quality. Meenakshi Tech Park changes that. A 20-person company should walk into an office that makes them proud, not one they’ve settled for.”

— Yogesh Arora, Co-founder, alt.f coworking

alt.f in Hyderabad

The Gachibowli centre joins alt.f’s existing Hyderabad locations in the Financial District and Begumpet. Two more centres in HITECH City are confirmed for launch before the end of 2026, making alt.f the most accessible premium workspace network for small businesses across Hyderabad’s key business corridors.

Pre-Launch Offer: 30 Days Rent-Free

Businesses that book before April 15 receive their first 30 days rent-free. To schedule a visit or reserve a cabin, contact the alt.f Hyderabad team at www.altfcoworking.com or call +91 9958500731.

About alt.f coworking

alt.f coworking is India’s leading flexible workspace brand for small business teams of 6 to 40 people, founded in 2016 by Yogesh Arora and Sarthak Chhabra. Featured on Shark Tank India Season 4, alt.f operates 18+ centres across Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad, with upcoming locations in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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