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Home / Business / alt.f coworking launches Diwali offer on coworking spaces in Gurgaon from ₹9,000

alt.f coworking launches Diwali offer on coworking spaces in Gurgaon from ₹9,000

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ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
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VMPL

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Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 16: alt.f coworking has announced a special Diwali offer that brings some of Gurugram's most sought-after business addresses within reach. For a limited period, founders can now choose offices at Golf Course Road and MG Road starting at ₹9,000 per seat, down from ₹14,000. This exciting Diwali offer on coworking space in Gurgaon is valid till October 31, 2025.

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The campaign, titled "This Diwali, find your alt.f," celebrates new beginnings and the idea that great addresses should not be out of reach for growing teams.

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"alt.f was built for founders who want beautiful, functional offices without the unnecessary noise," said Yogesh Arora, Co-Founder of alt.f coworking. "This Diwali, we wanted to make it easier for ambitious teams to move into spaces that reflect their journey. It is not a discount, it is access."

The offer is designed for 20 to 50 seat companies looking to scale without compromising on design, location, or credibility. Both centres, at Golf Course Road and MG Road, feature modern interiors, private offices, meeting rooms, and breakout areas crafted for teams that take their work seriously. With this Diwali campaign, alt.f coworking aims to make premium coworking space in Gurgaon more accessible to startups and businesses ready to grow.

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The campaign reflects alt.f's belief that great work deserves great spaces, and this Diwali marks an opportunity for founders to claim them. Choosing a coworking space in Gurgaon allows companies to enjoy prime locations, excellent connectivity, and a professional environment designed for productivity.

About alt.f coworking

Born in Gurgaon, alt.f coworking is reimagining offices for serious founders and growing teams. With more than 11 centres across major cities, alt.f combines thoughtful design and flexible pricing to make premium workspaces accessible. Whether it's Golf Course Road, MG Road, or other key business hubs, alt.f ensures that finding the right coworking space in Gurgaon is simple and affordable. Because the right address should not be a luxury, it should be where your next chapter begins.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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