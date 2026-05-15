Alta School of Technology Appoints Navdeep Sandhu as Head of Academics

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 15: Alta School of Technology, an AI-first computer science program focused on building industry-relevant technology talent, today announced the appointment of Navdeep Sandhu as Head of Academics.

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With grit and extensive experience across technology, learning ecosystems, and academic strategy, Navdeep aims to advance its mission of developing engineers equipped to solve real-world problems through hands-on, innovation-driven education.

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Navdeep's attitude of always being a learner first is aligned with the new role of building dynamic academic strategy, curriculum development, faculty alignment, and learner experience initiatives. He will collaborate closely with leadership and product teams to enhance the program's AI-first curriculum, ensuring students receive practical exposure aligned with evolving industry demands.

Navdeep Sandhu was the co-founder of Pepcoding, where he helped create structured outcomes-focused programming education models for aspiring software engineers. His career also includes key roles at Scaler, Coding Ninjas, and EY, where he gained deep expertise in curriculum design, engineering education, learner engagement, and academic operations at scale. He brings over a decade of experience across the edtech and technology ecosystem, with a track record of building scalable learning systems and industry-aligned academic programs.

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The program is steadily strengthening its academic leadership, building a modern learning ecosystem rooted in AI-focused education, real-world projects, mentorship, and practical problem-solving

Ashish Munjal, Founder of Alta School of Technology, commented, "Alta's mission is to build engineers who can think critically, build confidently, and adapt continuously in an AI-first world. Navdeep brings a rare combination of academic vision and outcome-driven execution, with a proven track record of designing programs that deliver not just meaningful learning experiences, but strong placement outcomes at scale. That makes him the right leader to shape and drive Alta's academic vision as we grow."

Harshit Agarwal, Founding Director at Alta School of Technology, said, "Navdeep Sandhu's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Alta. Having transformed learning in his previous roles, he brings battle-tested expertise in crafting curricula that turn novices into industry-ready engineers from day one. With Navdeep leading academics, we're accelerating our mission to make every Alta student code like a pro and solve real AI challenges that companies crave."

Navdeep Sandhu shared, "What attracted me to Alta was its willingness to rethink engineering education from first principles for the AI era. In a world where AI increasingly writes, reads, and reviews code, the real challenge is designing learning experiences that prepare students to think critically, solve problems, and build with technology not just code."

This appointment underscores Alta School of Technology's commitment to academic excellence, innovation-driven learning, and building an education ecosystem that's truly future-ready.

About ALTA School of Technology

ALTA School of Technology is an AI-first computer science program redefining higher education through a skill-first approach. It integrates academic learning with hands-on experience, access to industry tools, and mentorship from experienced professionals. Students do coding from day one, preparing them for dynamic careers. This AI-first computer science program emphasizes innovation, employability, and practical knowledge to bridge the gap between education and industry needs.

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