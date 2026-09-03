AltEons Energy Raises Investment from the Sanmar Group to Accelerate Development of 1.5 GW+ Round-the-Clock Renewable Energy Portfolio in India

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)

AltEons Energy, a renewable energy platform focused on delivering reliable and sustainable clean power solutions has announced a strategic investment from The Sanmar Group. The investment will support the development of over 1.5 GW of renewable energy projects across India, enabling Corporate and Industrial (C&I) customers to accelerate their decarbonisation journey while ensuring reliable, firm renewable power

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Vijay Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group

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The investment marks a significant milestone in AltEons’ growth strategy as the company scales its integrated renewable energy platform combining solar, wind, energy storage and advanced energy management solutions to provide Round-the-Clock (RTC) clean power to C&I consumers. AltEons is working on an under-construction pipeline of 210 MW Hybrid portfolio (Wind, Solar, and Battery Energy Storage Systems) in Maharashtra to cater to the growing demand of energy intensive businesses in the State.

The company works with customers across manufacturing, automotive, data centres, and industrial engineering, among others. These customers are seeking long-term, sustainable energy solutions that support their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments. Apart from this capacity, AltEons will secure another 800 MW pipeline by the end of the year.

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Vijay Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group, said, "AltEons has built a compelling platform focused on addressing one of the most critical challenges in energy transition, delivering reliable renewable power at scale. We believe the company's innovative approach, experienced leadership, and strong execution capabilities position it to become a significant player in India's evolving renewable energy sector. As a multinational, sustainability-focused organization, we are pleased to partner with AltEons on this exciting journey."

Srinivasan Viswanathan, Founder & CEO of AltEons Energy, said, "We are delighted to welcome The Sanmar Group as our strategic investor and partner in our mission to transform India's clean energy landscape. This investment reinforces confidence in our vision of delivering reliable RTC renewable power to C&I customers. With Sanmar's long-term partnership, we are well positioned to develop over 1.5 GW of RTC renewable energy projects and help industries accelerate their decarbonization goals."

About AltEons Energy AltEons Energy is a renewable energy company focused on developing and operating utility scale and commercial renewable energy solutions for corporate customers. The company specializes in Round-the Clock renewable energy solutions by integrating solar, wind, energy storage, and digital energy management technologies to provide reliable, sustainable power that supports India's energy transition and corporate decarbonization objectives.

About The Sanmar Group The Sanmar Group is a diversified industrial conglomerate with a presence in Chemicals, Speciality Chemicals, Shipping, Engineering and Foundry businesses. With a history of over six decades, Sanmar’s global footprint spans India, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico and the United States of America. Sanmar is known for its strong ethical foundation and emphasis on growth through partnerships.

For more information, please log on to www.alteonsenergy.com.

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