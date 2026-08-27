ALTERNATIVA Launches Non-Profit Distribution Label for Global South Filmmakers, With Kannada Feature 'Bird of a Different Feather'

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New Delhi [India], August 27: Alternativa, the global non-profit film initiative supported by inDrive, has announced the launch of Alternativa Distribution, a non-profit distribution label designed to expand global access to socially impactful films from the Global South. Indian filmmaker Manohara K.'s award-winning debut feature 'Bird of a Different Feather' (Mikka Bannada Hakki) is among the ten titles in the label's inaugural slate.

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The launch marks the next stage in Alternativa's evolution from a film award into a broader platform supporting the creation, recognition and international circulation of cinema that addresses pressing social issues -- building on the Alternativa Film Festival and the industry labs that have supported filmmakers across Latin America and Asia, including India.

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Drawing on inDrive's experience building fairer market models, Alternativa Distribution seeks to remove structural barriers that prevent many acclaimed independent films from reaching audiences worldwide.

"inDrive came to India to challenge injustice in everyday pricing. Alternativa carries that same belief in fairness and choice into storytelling, creating space for diverse voices to be heard and meaningful stories to be told." said Avik Karmakar, Country Manager, inDrive India.

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An Indian story on the inaugural slate

'Bird of a Different Feather' is the coming-of-age story of Sonia, a 12-year-old girl with albinism from a low-income family in a village near Bengaluru, who faces discrimination at home and at school. Adapted from the autobiography of Sonia S., who co-wrote the screenplay, it marks the directorial debut of Manohara K. - himself a National Film Award-winning child actor for 'Railway Children' and is produced by Prithvi Konanur.

A distribution model designed to address structural barriers

Although films from the Global South are increasingly recognised at major international festivals, many struggle to secure meaningful international distribution after their festival premieres. Independent filmmakers often face limited bargaining power, high localisation costs and restricted access to broadcasters and streaming platforms, preventing socially important stories from reaching the audiences that could benefit most from them.

Alternativa Distribution has been designed to address these barriers through a non-profit business model that combines commercial discipline with social impact. The model provides filmmakers with:

- fair upfront minimum guarantees, giving rights holders earlier financial security;

- revenue sharing from licensing agreements;

- localisation support, including subtitling, dubbing and translation into regional languages

- territory-specific marketing support to help films find local audiences.

The revenues generated through licensing will be reinvested into acquiring additional films, expanding localisation capabilities, supporting filmmakers and increasing access to impact-driven cinema worldwide. This creates a self-sustaining cycle in which every successful licensing agreement helps finance opportunities for future filmmakers.

The non-profit model also enables Alternativa Distribution to offer award-winning independent films to broadcasters, streaming services, educational institutions and in-flight entertainment platforms through affordable licensing fees, increasing access to high-quality international content while helping underrepresented voices reach new audiences.

Unlike traditional distributors that primarily evaluate commercial success, Alternativa Distribution will also measure the social outcomes generated by its films. The organisation is developing a tiered impact measurement framework combining audience surveys, media monitoring, social listening and qualitative interviews to better understand how films influence public conversations and attitudes. Each year, one flagship title will undergo an independent pre-registered impact study conducted with an academic partner.

Building on a growing global network

Alternativa Distribution will represent exclusive first-window regional and international non-theatrical rights for feature films -- including fiction, documentary and animation -- with strong social and cultural themes.

Titles will be sourced through Alternativa's international network of film scouts, industry partnerships, direct submissions and the Alternativa Film Festival, whose third edition took place in Medellin, Colombia, in April 2026, with the fourth edition scheduled to be held in Africa in 2027.

The label will focus on licensing content to regional TV, streaming platforms, public and commercial broadcasters, in-flight entertainment services and educational institutions across Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENA and Asia, while also pursuing opportunities in Europe, North America and Oceania.

First acquisitions

Alternativa Distribution launches with an inaugural slate of internationally recognised films from India, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh, Mongolia, China, Iran, Mexico and Georgia -- acclaimed titles recognised at the Alternativa Film Festival, Cannes, Berlinale, CPH:DOX and the Toronto International Film Festival.

The initial catalogue includes Bird of a Different Feather (India), 9-Month Contract, After the Rain, A Poet, Being Olimpia, Grand Me, If Only I Could Hibernate, Saba, Sunshine and The Nature of Invisible Things.

"Too many exceptional films from the Global South struggle to find international audiences, despite their artistic quality and social relevance," said Avital Lavi, Head of Distribution at Alternativa Distribution. "By offering premium titles at accessible pricing, a fair business model and localisation support, we hope to dismantle the structural barriers facing films from or about the Global South, and use the opportunity to connect a wider range of both broadcasters and audiences with high-quality works that inspire critical thinking and dialogue, and hopefully, social change."

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