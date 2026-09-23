Alteryx Brings Governed Business Logic to Enterprise AI at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Alteryx, the agentic analytics and automation company, showcased how enterprises can move beyond AI experimentation and put AI to work across critical business processes at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026.

Advertisement

At the summit, Alteryx is demonstrating how business logic provides the critical connection between trusted enterprise data and AI-driven decisions and actions. Through its unified Alteryx One platform, organizations can define, maintain, and govern business logic in visual workflows, giving AI the business context it needs to produce reliable, repeatable outcomes.

Advertisement

The summit marked Arvind Krishnan’s first visit to India as Chief Technology Officer of Alteryx. During the event, Krishnan met with customers, partners, and technology leaders to discuss the evolving enterprise AI landscape and the technology foundations required to scale AI with greater trust, transparency and business impact. He also delivered a session, “Alteryx: Put Your Data + AI to Work,” focused on how organizations can close the trust gap around AI and address requirements under regulatory frameworks, such as India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP), by grounding AI outcomes in transparent, auditable business logic.

Advertisement

"As organizations move from experimenting with AI to putting it to work across critical business processes, the challenge isn't simply access to AI. It's giving AI the business context and logic it needs to produce outcomes people can trust," said Arvind Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Alteryx. "When business logic is connected to trusted data and AI, organizations can move faster while maintaining the transparency, control, and accountability required to scale. This summit has given us the opportunity to collaborate with India's technology leaders on turning AI investments into reliable, measurable business outcomes."

Krishnan was joined at the summit by Sabya Sen, Vice President, IMEA & APAC, Alteryx, giving customers, partners, and data and technology leaders the opportunity to engage with Alteryx leadership on their data, analytics and AI priorities. Sen leads Alteryx's business across India, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, with a focus on customer outcomes and scaling adoption of the Alteryx One platform.

At the summit, Alteryx showcased Alteryx One through live demonstrations across enterprise use cases, including governed agentic decisioning, predictive asset operations, finance and audit automation across close, reconciliation and controls, and supply-chain and procurement spend intelligence. Demonstrations will also highlight how organizations can use Alteryx One to help navigate regulatory requirements like those under the DPDP while showing how to embed business logic into governed workflows and bring AI and analytics into the operational processes where decisions get made and work gets done.

“India is an important market in the global evolution of data, analytics, and AI, as enterprises increasingly look to move from experimentation to measurable business value," said Sabya Sen, Vice President, IMEA & APAC, Alteryx. "At the same time, India's evolving regulatory landscape, including the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, is putting greater focus on how organizations understand, govern and use their data. As businesses scale AI, assessing data risk and compliance can no longer be treated as a separate exercise—it needs to be embedded into the data and analytics processes that drive everyday decisions.”

Alteryx's presence at the summit reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI: from experimentation toward repeatable, governed workflows that can drive real business decisions and action. By connecting trusted data, business logic, analytics, automation, and AI, Alteryx helps organizations close the last-mile gap between their data platforms and the business processes that run the enterprise.

ABOUT ALTERYX:

Alteryx is the agentic analytics and automation company that helps organizations turn complex data into trusted insights, decisions, and action. Built for the people closest to the business, the Alteryx One platform is designed to work across an organization’s existing data and technology ecosystem. It enables business users to produce AI-ready datasets and define, maintain, and update business logic into visual workflows that AI uses to automate operations and insights. This business logic stays visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable (VURA), so that teams can automate data-intensive workflows without coding. Alteryx closes the last-mile gap between data platforms and the decisions and operations that run the business—giving AI the trusted business context it needs to deliver reliable results. Over 8,000 customers worldwide, including more than half of the Global 2000, rely on Alteryx to improve revenue performance, manage costs, increase operational efficiency, and reduce risk. Collectively, they run more than 380 million workflows on Alteryx each year.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information visit: https://www.alteryx.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)