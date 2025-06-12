Altimetrik Appoints Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate AI Ecosystem Leadership

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Altimetrik, a pure-play AI, Data and Digital engineering solutions company, has appointed Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A seasoned marketing leader with over two decades of experience, Sahni joins the company to drive its next phase of growth and reinforce Altimetrik's leadership as the AI-first orchestrator that enterprises need to thrive in an increasingly complex technology landscape. He will report directly to CEO Raj Sundaresan.

Sahni brings a strong track record of transformative brand-building and growth-focused marketing. Most recently, he served as CMO at Persistent Systems, where he led the company's evolution into an AI-led, platform-driven services leader, expanding its analyst and advisor visibility as a challenger, modernizing its brand, and deepening partnerships across key verticals and ecosystems.

Before Persistent, Sahni held senior marketing roles at Wipro, including positions in the Growth Office and the Office of the Chairman. He established Wipro's Analyst Relations function and spearheaded strategic engagements with organizations such as the World Economic Forum, NASSCOM, and top-tier analyst and advisor firms, including Gartner, Everest Group, Forrester, Constellation Research, HFS Research, IDC, ISG, Avasant and Zinnov.

"Gurvinder joins us at a defining moment as we scale Altimetrik's market presence and double down on our AI-first strategy," said Sundaresan. "His ability to translate complex narratives into compelling positioning, coupled with a strong execution mindset and deep industry relationships, will be instrumental in amplifying our differentiated approach."

Sahni will lead global marketing and communications, sharpen Altimetrik's brand identity, and drive go-to-market acceleration across core industry segments. His focus will be simplifying the enterprise AI conversation -- cutting through hype and fragmentation -- while amplifying Altimetrik's distinctive capabilities in platform modernization, cloud, data, and AI.

His appointment comes as enterprises increasingly seek trusted partners who can orchestrate full-stack AI strategies, not just implement individual tools. According to the World Economic Forum, 74% of companies report challenges in adopting AI at scale. Altimetrik is expanding its ecosystem and strategic partnerships, including with OpenAI, and is uniquely positioned to lead the new AI-first technology services market.

"Altimetrik is doing something fundamentally different," said Sahni. "The company's engineering strength, agile, entrepreneurial culture, and proven Digital Business Methodology give it the credibility to be a true AI-first partner. I look forward to elevating the brand, building ecosystem momentum, and driving measurable business impact through AI-led modern marketing."

Sahni holds an MBA from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a bachelor's degree in commerce, with a focus on accounting and economics, from Delhi University. His appointment further strengthens Altimetrik's leadership team as it continues expanding its global footprint.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a pure-play AI, Data, and Digital business services company. We focus on delivering business outcomes with an incremental, product-oriented approach. Our industry-first, proven digital business methodology provides a blueprint to develop, scale, and launch new products to market faster. Our team of 6,000+ practitioners with software, data, and cloud skills builds an agile engineering culture of collaboration and innovation that modernizes technology and builds new business models in bite-sized increments. As a strategic partner and catalyst, Altimetrik quickly delivers results without disruption. Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's BFSI IT Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 and a Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 for Advanced Analytics and AI Services, Altimetrik continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge digital transformation. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

