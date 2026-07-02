Altudo Becomes an OpenAI Services Partner to Help Enterprises Build AI Workflows Using OpenAI Models

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 2: Altudo, a digital experience consultancy, today announced that it is an OpenAI Services Partner. As part of this collaboration, Altudo uses OpenAI models to help enterprises move from disconnected AI pilots to production-ready AI workflows supported by governance, adoption frameworks, and measurable business outcomes.

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As enterprises rapidly adopt generative and agentic AI, many organizations are struggling to translate experimentation into measurable business outcomes. Despite rising AI investments, a significant number of initiatives remain confined to pilot programs and isolated use cases, limiting their ability to scale across teams, workflows, and business operations.

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The company's approach focuses on helping organizations rethink workflows, decision-making, collaboration, and execution by embedding AI directly into the systems where teams already work. From marketing and operations to customer experience, engineering, and enterprise productivity, Altudo helps organizations implement AI-enabled workflows using OpenAI models, integrating AI capabilities into existing systems, business processes, and employee experiences.

"At Altudo, we believe that the next decade of enterprise growth will be won by organizations that reinvent how work gets done, not just the tools they use. The future of enterprise productivity will not come from humans or AI working independently. It will come from redesigning work where humans and AI operate as teammates with shared context, shared workflows, and measurable outcomes," said Rahul Khosla, CEO, Altudo.

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The company's approach is built around a simple belief: AI needs a system of work, and humans need experience of working with AI.

For a global enterprise real estate firm, Altudo built an enterprise knowledge layer using OpenAI models -- deploying 10+ purpose-built GPTs to over 100 users across leadership, legal, finance, asset management, PMO, capital markets, and customer-facing teams. The solution unified more than 70TB of unstructured data on a data layer, with a RAG-based GPT rollout framework using the OpenAI API and OpenAI Vector Store, governed by an enterprise AI governance layer and role-based access controls. The result: a 24%+ improvement in speed to insight, with teams now able to search fund, loan and property agreements, surface deal and CRM context and get instant answers from IT knowledge bases -- all in natural language, in place of manual lookup across disconnected systems.

As an OpenAI Services Partner, Altudo will help organizations:

- Move AI initiatives from pilot to production

- Build AI-native workflows across enterprise functions

- Deploy copilots, agents and knowledge assistants built with the OpenAI API

- Connect AI to enterprise systems, workflows and data

- Establish governance, security and adoption frameworks

- Measure AI outcomes against real business KPIs

Altudo's transformation framework combines workflow orchestration, enterprise data integration, AI governance, and adoption enablement using OpenAI models into a unified operating model designed for enterprise scale.

"Altudo brings the transformation expertise that enterprises need to be able to move from AI experimentation to production-ready workflows. As an OpenAI Services Partner, they can support organizations in integrating AI into existing systems and processes, building internal capability, and delivering measurable value across business functions," said Anthony Russell, APAC Director of Partnerships, OpenAI.

Altudo's announcement reflects a broader shift happening across enterprises globally. Organizations are moving beyond standalone AI tools toward integrated AI operating models where data, governance, systems and people work together as one intelligent ecosystem. The company has already been helping enterprises across manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, retail, and professional services modernize customer and employee experiences through AI, data, and composable technologies.

Visit: https://www.altudo.co/contact

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