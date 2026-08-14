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Home / Business / Aludecor launches Metallux, Its engineered pre-coated solid aluminum sheet

Aludecor launches Metallux, Its engineered pre-coated solid aluminum sheet

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14: In yet another first by Aludecor, a leading aluminium composite panel manufacturer in India known for its disruptive innovations, the company today launched Metallux, an engineered pre-coated solid aluminium sheet designed for modern architecture.

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The new offering brings together superior flatness, rigidity, fire safety, durability and design flexibility, offering architects and facade designers a high-performance alternative for a wide range of exterior and interior applications.

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Saurav Kabra, Director, Aludecor, unveiled Metallux in the presence of Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder and CMD, Aludecor, along with members of the company's sales, production and marketing teams.

Speaking at the launch, Saurav Kabra said:

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"Metallux represents another important milestone in Aludecor's journey of engineering materials for the evolving needs of architecture. We wanted to take solid aluminium beyond being simply a sheet material and engineer it for greater flatness, fire safety, durability and design freedom. Metallux is the result of that approach."

ENGINEERED SOLID ALUMINIUM FOR MODERN ARCHITECTURE

Metallux is manufactured with 2/3 layers of laminated aluminium skins, giving the sheet enhanced stiffness and rigidity along with superior flatness. This makes it suitable for applications where clean lines, dimensional stability and large-format aesthetics are important.

Unlike composite panels, Metallux has no thermo-plastic core. The product has achieved Class A2-s1, d0 fire classification as per EN 13501-1, reinforcing its suitability for applications where fire performance is a critical consideration.

The material is also designed for fabrication flexibility. It can be cut, routed, folded and perforated, allowing architects and fabricators to create curves, intricate patterns and three-dimensional forms.

Metallux undergoes a factory-controlled multi-coat, multi-bake process on a continuous coil-coating line. Its PVDF/FEVE coating systems provide colour consistency and resistance to weathering, corrosion and industrial pollutants, backed by a warranty of up to 20 years, depending on the coating system.

The product is available in a range of colours and architectural finishes, including wood, stone and concrete-inspired surfaces, giving designers the flexibility to explore different visual expressions.

Metallux is designed for applications including facades, curtain walls, wall cladding, building renovation, soffits and fascia, canopies and entrances, balconies and screens, interior walls and ceilings, column covers, perforated panels, retail and institutional spaces, and signage.

Its combination of engineered performance and design flexibility opens up new possibilities for architects looking beyond conventional solid aluminium sheets.

BUILT WITH SUSTAINABILITY IN MIND

Metallux is made from 100% recyclable aluminium, supporting more responsible material choices in contemporary architecture. Its durability and low-maintenance characteristics further contribute to long-term performance.

With Metallux, Aludecor continues to expand its portfolio of innovative architectural solutions while bringing engineering-led material innovation to a new category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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