Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24: Aludecor, the country's pioneer in metal facade materials, today launched Alubreeze Metal Louvers, a precision-engineered metal shading system that can curb solar heat gains significantly, slash HVAC loads, and elevate design aesthetics in a single stroke. Alubreeze is the country's first indigenously designed and manufactured metal sun-louver system. Engineered in aluminium and factory-finished on India's only roller-coating lines to offer pre-set angles of 30°,45° and90°, Alubreeze promises to cut direct solar heat entering glazed buildings, trim air-conditioning loads and inject sculptural depth into otherwise flat glass walls.

India's buildings already consume about one-third of the nation's electricity, roughly500TWh of the 1,543TWh drawn in FY2023-24. Commercial premises alone absorbed 125TWh, or eight per cent of all power sold in the country, with cooling equipment accounting for 62percent of that demand. With every incremental heatwave, the economic case for passive shading grows stronger: independent studies cited by the U.S. Whole Building Design Guide show that well-designed external louvers can lower a building's annual cooling energy use by 5-15percent while improving daylight quality and occupant comfort.

Those savings are translating into a rapidly expanding addressable market. Research firm IMARC puts the Indian facade industry atUS$3.06billion ([?]₹25,400crore) in 2024, tracking a 6.9percent CAGR through2033. More broadly, India's green-building-materials market stands at US$13.86billion today and is forecast to triple to US$39billion by2033, growing at 11.3percent annually. Alubreeze positions Aludecor squarely at the intersection of these converging trends.

Because the louvers are fabricated from 100percent recyclable aluminium with 30percent post-consumer content, developers can claim LEED or GRIHA material credits without the weight or corrosion issues of galvanised steel fins. Dual-layer PVDF and super-durable polyester (SDP) coatings guarantee colour consistency and UV stability for coastal, desert or high-altitude sites, while aerodynamic profiles create a self-washing effect that keeps maintenance budgets low. The company's R&D team reports simulated significant reductions in direct solar heat gain on south- and west-facing glass compared with unshaded facades under Indian Standard summer conditions (internal test data; results vary by orientation and WWR).

"Alubreeze converts the building envelope from a cost centre into an asset that pays energy dividends for decades," said AshokKumarBhaiya, Founder and CMD of Aludecor, at the Kolkata launch. "Because the system is roll-coated, architects can pick from hundreds of metallic, solid or wooden finishes without worrying about colour-bath variations. That is a first for India."

For Aludecor, the launch dovetails with a ₹110-crore capacity-expansion programme announced in late2022 to broaden its premium-metal portfolio. Management is confident that the new line alongside fire-retardant metal composite panels and honeycomb facades will immensely help the brand achieving the top-line ambition of ₹1,100crore by 2026-27.

Aludecor - The Name Behind the Transformation

Founded in 2002, Aludecor is India's first aluminium coil-coating company and a pioneer in Metal Composite Panels (MCP). With 9.6 million sq. m annual capacity, a NABL-accredited R&D lab, and strategic partnerships with Hindalco, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paints, NedZink etc., Aludecor delivers solutions that combine engineering excellence with design versatility. From ACP sheets to honeycomb panels and now Alubreeze Metal, the brand continues to push boundaries in sustainable building systems.

