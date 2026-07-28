AMA Herbal Group Expands Herbal Hair Colour Portfolio with Vegetal Safe Colour

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New Delhi [India], July 28: Choosing a hair colour today often means balancing appearance with ingredient safety. While many products available in the market promise long-lasting colour, consumers have also become more aware of the ingredients they apply to their hair and scalp. That shift has increased interest in plant-based alternatives designed to reduce dependence on commonly used synthetic colouring agents.

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AMA Herbal Group has responded to this demand with Vegetal Safe Colour, an all-natural hair colouring formulation developed using botanicals traditionally associated with hair care. The product is certified by ECOCERT and AYUSH and is formulated without PPD, ammonia, peroxide or parabens.

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The company previously introduced Vegetal Bio Colour, which it describes as the world's first PPD-free hair colour. With Vegetal Safe Colour, AMA Herbal Group says its objective is to offer consumers a botanical colouring option that combines grey coverage with all natural ingredients in a ready-to-use formulation.

Why More Consumers Are Rethinking Conventional Hair Colours

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Hair colour formulations have evolved over the years, yet many products marketed as "ammonia-free" still contain other synthetic ingredients such as PPD (Para-Phenylenediamine), Resorcinol, OPD, or MPD. Dermatologists have long associated some of these ingredients with allergic contact dermatitis and scalp sensitivity in susceptible individuals.

Industry studies indicate that allergic reactions linked to permanent hair dyes affect a notable percentage of users, with symptoms ranging from itching and redness to more severe skin irritation. Growing awareness of these concerns has encouraged many consumers to explore herbal alternatives that prioritize scalp comfort alongside cosmetic results.

A Blend of Ayurvedic Wisdom and Modern Convenience

Vegetal Safe Colour draws inspiration from traditional Ayurvedic hair care practices while offering the convenience expected from today's consumers. Instead of preparing herbal mixtures at home, users receive a ready-to-use formulation created from carefully selected botanical ingredients.

The formulation includes:

* Indigo for naturally rich colour development.

* Amla to nourish hair and support scalp health.

* Brahmi to strengthen hair roots.

* Shikakai for gentle cleansing and softness.

* Manjistha to help maintain a healthy scalp.

* Coffee to enhance natural colour tones and shine.

Together, these herbs create a colouring experience designed to colour, nourish and condition hair in a single application.

Expert Perspective

Explaining the philosophy behind the product, Yawer Ali Shah, Co-founder and CEO of AMA Herbal Group, says the company has consistently focused on sustainability and herbal innovation.

"AMA Herbal Group's business is concentrated around sustainability, environment friendliness, and society. We combine ancient methodologies with modern science to develop environmentally friendly products. We created our natural hair colours, made entirely of herbal extracts, because the majority of hair dye users today suffer from allergies due to hazardous chemical components."

Consumers should always consult their healthcare professional before using any cosmetic product during pregnancy or when managing medical conditions.

Features That Make Vegetal Safe Colour Stand Out

Vegetal Safe Colour has been developed for regular users looking for an all-natural alternative without compromising on cosmetic performance. Its key features include:

* Complete and even grey hair coverage.

* Herbal ingredients that help maintain healthy-looking hair.

* Pleasant colouring experience without the strong chemical smell commonly associated with synthetic dyes.

* Botanical coating that helps protect hair from daily environmental exposure.

* Conditioning herbs that support softness, shine and manageable hair after colouring.

Simple Application Process

Using Vegetal Safe Colour requires only a few straightforward steps:

1. Wash hair with a mild shampoo and allow it to dry completely.

2. Prepare the colour according to the instructions provided in the pack until a smooth consistency is achieved.

3. Apply evenly from roots to tips while ensuring complete coverage of grey strands.

4. Leave the colour on for the recommended duration mentioned in the product instructions.

5. Rinse thoroughly with clean water and avoid shampooing immediately after application. A gentle shampoo may be used the following day if required.

Following the recommended instructions helps achieve consistent colour results.

Available on AMA Herbal Group's Official Website

Vegetal Safe Colour is available for purchase through AMA Herbal Group's official website (https://shop.vegetalindia.com). Customers can order the product directly from the company, along with its range of herbal hair colours and other personal care products.

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