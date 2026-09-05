Amala Paul Spotted Shooting for BabyAmore Alongside Directors Manav Gohil and Naman Tyagi

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Amala Paul spotted in Mumbai for her upcomming Ad for BabyAmore platform along with Manav Gohil (Dhurandhar Fame) Co founder of STORY BAKERS & Director Naman Tyagi.

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BabyAmore is a well-known online platform specializing in eco-friendly, organic, and premium baby-care products. The recent ad shoot took place at Mumbai’s Swarlata Studio. Amala Paul—a prominent actress and producer known primarily for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema—has stepped in as the brand ambassador for BabyAmore. Alongside her, the male lead is played by Jagat Desai.

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BabyAmore product portfolio includes everyday essentials diapers, wipes, baby oil, powder, creams, strollers, baby food and personal-care products for little ones.

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The ad's creative concept and full production were spearheaded by Story Bakers. The production house was co-founded by actor and television personality Manav Gohil, director Naman Tyagi, Sakshi Singh, and Smriti Chaudhary. The digital campaign itself was co-directed by Naman Tyagi and Manav Gohil.

Amala Paul naturally stepped into the role of a mother for the campaign, drawing from personal experience. Having used the products for her two-year-old child, she cited her trust in the brand's quality and reliability as the key motivation behind partnering with BabyAmore.

Beyond the endorsement, both Amala Paul and Jagat Desai have joined the company as equity partners, signaling a long-term commitment to the venture.

Founded in 2018 by Hameed Imthad and Abdul Wahab, BabyAmore was born out of their own experiences as fathers and their desire to make better, trusted baby-care products more accessible to parents. Over the years, the company has grown steadily, scaling year on year and building a strong presence in the premium baby-care space.

The collaboration marks a positive new chapter for BabyAmore, as the brand continues to expand its reach across India while strengthening its vision of creating a trusted ecosystem for modern parents.

The media and PR campaign and article was by Aditya Kumar.

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