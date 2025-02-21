DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Aman Garg Appointed Chairman of the Commonwealth Esports Working Group - Asia Region Representative

Aman Garg Appointed Chairman of the Commonwealth Esports Working Group - Asia Region Representative

New Delhi [India], February 21: Ebullient Gaming is proud to announce that its Founder, Aman Garg, has been appointed as Chairman of the Commonwealth Esports Working Group - Asia Region Representative, under the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council. This appointment, made by Council Chair Mr. Akash Jha, is effective immediately.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: Ebullient Gaming is proud to announce that its Founder, Aman Garg, has been appointed as Chairman of the Commonwealth Esports Working Group - Asia Region Representative, under the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council. This appointment, made by Council Chair Akash Jha, is effective immediately.

In this strategic role, Garg will oversee the expansion of esports initiatives within Commonwealth nations in Asia. Drawing upon his extensive experience in the esports industry, he will work with various stakeholders to elevate competitive gaming, cultivate emerging talent, and foster cross-border collaborations.

Advertisement

"I am deeply honored to be entrusted with this responsibility by Akash Jha and the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council. I look forward to uniting the esports community across Asia and driving impactful collaborations that will benefit the entire region."

-- Aman Garg, Founder, Ebullient Gaming

Advertisement

About Ebullient Gaming

Founded by Aman Garg and Anirudh Nagpal, Ebullient Gaming is a leading esports organization focused on cultivating talent, driving innovation, and creating immersive competitive gaming experiences. With a commitment to community development and inclusive growth, Ebullient Gaming is at the forefront of shaping the future of esports on the global stage.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Priya Rawat

Senior PR Manager, Ebullient Gaming

priya@ebullientgaming.com

www.ebullientgaming.com

About the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council

The Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council harnesses the power of sports--including esports--to foster development, peace, and global cooperation among youth across Commonwealth nations. Through strategic programs and partnerships, the Council promotes excellence, cross-cultural collaboration, and community enrichment in sports.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper