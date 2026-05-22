Aman Tea Group Marks International Tea Day Across More than 50 Locations, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability and Tea Communities

Siliguri, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) Aman Tea Group commemorated International Tea Day through a large-scale initiative conducted across more than 50 locations, bringing together growers, workers, and tea communities in a collective effort to recognise the people behind the industry while reinforcing the importance of sustainability and responsible tea cultivation.

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The initiative focused on honouring small growers and tea workers who play a critical role in sustaining the tea ecosystem, while also encouraging conversations around safe farming practices, quality awareness, and the long-term future of the industry.

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As part of its ongoing commitment towards responsible tea cultivation, Aman Tea Group has been consistently engaging with growers and farming communities across tea producing regions, particularly in West Bengal, to create greater awareness around sustainable farming practices and the importance of safe tea production at the source.

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The programmes organised on International Tea Day reflected this year’s global focus on strengthening livelihoods and advancing sustainability across the tea sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Baid said, “Tea has always been deeply connected to people and communities. Behind every cup are thousands of growers, workers, and families whose contribution often goes unseen. International Tea Day is an important reminder to recognise and appreciate their role in shaping the industry. At Aman Tea Group, we believe sustainability is not just a conversation for the future, but a responsibility that begins today at the ground level. Supporting safe farming practices, building awareness among growers, and strengthening the ecosystem around tea are essential for ensuring the long-term future of the industry.” Over the years, Aman Tea Group has continued to focus on building stronger engagement with growers and tea communities while encouraging practices that support both quality and sustainability.

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The company reiterated that the future of tea will increasingly depend not only on production and market demand, but also on how responsibly the industry approaches cultivation, community development, and environmental stewardship.

About Aman Tea Group Aman Tea Group is a diversified tea enterprise engaged across tea production, sourcing, manufacturing, and brand building. Through its associated brands and tea estates, the group continues to focus on quality, sustainability, and creating differentiated tea experiences while remaining deeply connected to the roots of the industry.

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