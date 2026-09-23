Amanora School Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Amanora School, Hadapsar, Pune, has been officially Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® by Great Place To Work®, India, in the Mid-Size Organizations category. The certification, valid from August 2026 to August 2027, is awarded solely on the basis of direct, anonymous feedback shared by the school’s own employees – making it one of the most credible and employee-driven recognitions in the workplace culture space.

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This recognition comes as Amanora School has embarked on 17th year of excellence in education – a journey that has seen the school grow from a small, single-building setup into a large, thriving campus serving thousands of students today. The Great Place To Work Certification underscores that this growth has been built as much on the strength of its people as on its infrastructure and academic outcomes.

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As part of the rigorous Trust Index™ assessment, Amanora School recorded exceptional employee sentiment scores: 100% of employees said they are proud to work at Amanora, 96% said Amanora is a great place to work overall, 99% said it is a physically safe place to work, 98% said the leadership demonstrates high integrity, and 99% said management communicates openly and honestly. The school also reported a 94% employee retention rate and an average employee tenure of six years, with nearly a third of its people – including its entire leadership team and Heads of School – having grown into their roles from within the organisation.

A People-First Culture

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The certification reflects Amanora School’s sustained investment in a people-centric culture built on trust, respect, collaboration and open communication. This includes structured employee engagement initiatives, professional development and training for teachers and staff through CENTA, recognition programmes such as the ACE Awards and Thank You Awards, wellbeing initiatives including health check-ups and insurance coverage, and progressive people policies such as adoption, maternity and paternity leave. The school also runs regular employee feedback and engagement surveys to continuously strengthen the workplace experience for both academic and non-academic teams.

“From the very beginning, our vision for Amanora School has been to create not just an outstanding learning environment for students, but an equally outstanding workplace for the people who make that learning possible. Seeing 100% of our employees say they are proud to be part of Amanora is deeply humbling, and this certification is a milestone that inspires us to raise the bar even further. I’m very happy with the support from Ryan Education team in managing the high staff morale at all times,” said Mr. Aniruddha Deshpande, Chairman, Amanora School.

“This certification is a proud moment for all of us at Amanora School. It is not an award we set out to win – it is a reflection of how our people genuinely feel about working here every day. When teachers and staff feel valued, respected and supported, that energy naturally extends to our students and classrooms. This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep building a school where our educators can grow, contribute and thrive,” said Ms. Meera Nair, Director Principal, Amanora School.

“Across the Ryan Group, we believe that a great school is built by a great team, and Amanora’s Great Place To Work Certification is a powerful validation of that belief. What stands out is that this recognition comes directly from our own employees — their honesty and trust in giving this feedback is what makes it meaningful. It reinforces our continued investment in leadership accessibility, employee wellbeing and career growth across all our institutions,” said Mr. Vinod Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Edunation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Why This Recognition Matters

For Amanora School, the certification strengthens its standing as an employer of choice and reinforces its commitment to building a high-performing, people-centric organisation. For its employees, it is a direct reflection of their own experience and contribution to the school’s culture – reinforcing that wellbeing, trust, growth and open communication are integral to the school’s success. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are **4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace, and employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About Amanora School

Amanora School, Pune, is managed by the Ryan Group of Institutions, one of India’s largest K-12school networks with a presence across 40 cities and 20 states. Amanora School is committed to providing a holistic, values-driven education while fostering a workplace culture where educators and staff are empowered to learn, grow, and build meaningful careers. To learn more, visit www.amanoraschool.edu.in.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings over 30 years of ground-breakingresearch and data to help every organisation become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

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