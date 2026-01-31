NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31: Amar Seva Sangam, a premier organization in the field of disability management recently launched one of India's largest Sensory Park at its Ayikudi Center, in Tenkasi District, Tamil Nadu. Developed across five acres with the support of the Australian Consulate in Tamil Nadu, the sensory park integrates nature-based therapeutic interventions, universal accessibility, and dignity-centred rehabilitation, strengthening inclusive, community-based support systems for persons with disabilities. This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing inclusive, community-based rehabilitation in the State and reflects a shared commitment of Amar Seva Sangam and the Australian Government towards inclusive development, dignity, and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Supported under the Australian Government's Direct Aid Program (DAP), funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and administered through the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, the Sensory Park, with a grant of INR 8 lakhs was inaugurated by Mr. Cameron Noble, Deputy Consul General, Australian Consulate-General, Chennai.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Cameron Noble reaffirmed the Australian Government's strong commitment to building inclusive societies where persons with disabilities can fulfil their potential. He highlighted that the support to Amar Seva Sangam aligns with Australia's International Disability Equity and Rights Strategy, integrating disability inclusion across foreign policy, international development, and humanitarian programs. He noted that strengthening the therapeutic and vocational components of the Rehab Orchard would support sensory integration, early intervention, and agricultural-based vocational training for children and adults with disabilities."

Thanking the Australian Government for its valuable support, Mr. S. Sankara Raman, Promoter, Co-Chairman and Secretary of Amar Seva Sangam, said, "The sensory park serves as a sanctuary for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering a range of therapeutic and vocational activities such as planting, watering and harvesting, sensory engagement through herbs and soil, tactile pathways, rope bridges, water-based play, and skill training in composting and solar drying. This initiative reinforces Amar Seva Sangam's long-standing commitment to holistic rehabilitation and social inclusion. Support through the Australian Government's Direct Aid Program will further strengthen our efforts focused on inclusive development, dignity, and the empowerment of persons with disabilities. We firmly believe that such initiatives highlight the critical role of international partnerships in advancing sustainable, locally driven, disability-inclusive development."

Chief Guest Mr. Kamal Kishore, IAS, District Collector, Tenkasi, special invitees - Padma Shri Mr. D.R. Karthikeyan, Former Director of CBI, Mr. T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India (Virtual presence), CA. Mahadevan, Samruddhi Trust, Chennai, and Padma Shri Shri S. Ramakrishnan, Founder Chairman & President of Amar Seva Sangam were present during the inauguration.

Other distinguished guests included: Dr. Murugaiah, Vice President, Amar Seva Sangam; Mr. T. V. Subramanian, Treasurer; Mrs. Pattammal, Committee Member; Mrs. Sulochana Krishnamoorthy, President, Handicare International, Canada; Mr. V. Mahadevan, Samruddhi Trust, Chennai; Dr. T. A. P. Valathakutti, President, Udavikkaram Tamil Nadu Association; Professor Chidambaram, State President, Pondicherry Udavikkaram Association; Dr. Rema Chandramohan, Deputy CEO, Centre of Excellence for Autism, Chennai; Dr. Karpagam, Gynaecologist, Chennai; Mr. S. Raman, Premier Industries; Mr Muralidharan, from Australia, along with government officials, panchayat leaders, and representatives from civil society.

About the Sensory Park

A symbol of dignity, independence & inclusion, Amar Abdul Kalam Rehab Orchard sensory park is spread across five acres and is located in Amar Seva Sangam, Ayikudi, Tenkasi. It is designed as a multi-functional therapeutic environment amidst 600 amla trees and 200+ native fruit varieties to support a higher-order rehabilitation ecosystem. The Park integrates structured sensory pathways, play-based therapeutic equipment, motor-planning zones, and vocational elements, which collectively supports enhanced sensory processing, improved motor coordination, strengthened social interaction, better employability outcomes, and the overall well-being of the children and adults with intellectual and developmental delays.

For more details, please visit: www.amarseva.org.

About Amar Seva Sangam

Founded in 1981, Amar Seva Sangam is a pioneer in disability management and inclusive development, offering services such as early intervention, education, vocational training, and community rehabilitation. The organization remains committed to the mission of integrating differently-abled individuals into mainstream society, fostering self-reliance, and advocating for sustainable, inclusive growth.

