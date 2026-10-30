Amarjit Bakshi Features on ET NOW Business Leaders Cover, Spotlighting Six Decades Across Five Industries

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: Amarjit Bakshi, Founder and Chairman of Central Park Estates, features on the cover of the October 2026 edition of ET NOW Business Leaders. Titled “Building Beyond the Transaction,” the cover feature explores his nearly six-decade entrepreneurial journey and his approach to building enterprises, communities, and enduring customer relationships.

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A first-generation industrialist and a Civil Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi’s first graduating batch in 1967, Bakshi established businesses across sectors central to India’s infrastructure, manufacturing and urban development. The feature traces his journey through OSE in highways and infrastructure, Continental Engines in automotive engineering, and BAXY businesses spanning auto components, precision manufacturing, mobility and technology.

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At Central Park Estates, this experience has shaped an approach to luxury residential development that combines engineering, hospitality, nature and resident wellbeing. The feature highlights the company’s “Nature’s Lux” philosophy, which places greenery, tranquillity, safety, service and quality of life at the centre of the residential experience.

Among the developments highlighted is Central Park Resorts in Gurugram, where vehicular movement was taken underground to create a 48-acre township with a completely vehicle-free ground level. This planning approach allows the surface to be dedicated to landscaped spaces, pedestrian movement, and recreation.

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The feature also explores Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna, south of Gurugram. With more than 600 acres procured and approximately 250 acres developed, the township brings together luxury residences, education, hospitality, recreation and community infrastructure. Its larger master plan envisages commercial development, healthcare and senior living.

At the heart of Flower Valley is the Imperial Club, spanning more than 250,000 square feet, with leisure, recreational and hospitality facilities. Vedanya School, extensive green spaces and dedicated places of worship for different faiths further support the vision of an integrated, inclusive community.

Beyond development and design, the cover story examines Bakshi’s emphasis on customer relationships that continue after possession. Hospitality, maintenance, responsiveness, and consistent service are presented as central to Central Park’s approach, guided by his focus on happy customers, content employees, and secure partners.

The feature also documents his contributions to education and community welfare, including his association with the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund and initiatives linked to Vedanya School, Jagrati Sewa Trust and the Kabir Foundation. These extend to educational, welfare, and healthcare support for construction workers and their families.

With approximately 20 projects in the pipeline and landholdings extending to Goa, the story outlines Central Park Estates’ growth ambitions alongside its focus on sustaining design quality, hospitality and customer trust as it expands.

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