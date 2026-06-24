AMAT Introduces Trial Pack Initiative, Focuses on Transparency and Wheat Quality in Flour Segment

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Bengaluru-based flour brand AMAT has announced a consumer-focused initiative aimed at encouraging product trials and greater transparency in the packaged wheat flour category. The company has introduced a 500-gram trial pack, allowing consumers to experience its flour before purchasing larger quantities.

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According to the company, the initiative is based on the belief that consumers should be able to evaluate food products through actual usage rather than relying solely on marketing claims, certifications, or packaging.

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AMAT has also introduced an e-certificate system through which consumers can access the latest product testing reports. The company stated that customers can receive these reports directly on their phones by sending a text message containing the word "REPORT" to 8877680555.

The company says its sourcing strategy differs from conventional procurement models by focusing on specific wheat varieties selected for roti-making characteristics. Rather than depending primarily on government stockpiled wheat, AMAT sources wheat through farmers and aggregators, with an emphasis on varieties that the company believes are better suited for household consumption.

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According to the company, this approach contributes to protein levels and dough properties that support the preparation of softer rotis. AMAT further stated that it seeks to achieve product quality through wheat selection and milling practices rather than the use of additives.

The company describes itself as a bootstrapped venture focused exclusively on the wheat flour segment. AMAT's founders say their objective is to prioritize sourcing quality and manufacturing standards while maintaining affordability for consumers.

Within a few months of launch, the brand claims to have expanded its retail presence to nearly 500 stores across Bengaluru. According to the company, this growth has largely been driven by repeat purchases and word-of-mouth recommendations rather than large-scale advertising campaigns or presence in major supermarket chains.

AMAT is currently available through Blinkit as well as independent neighbourhood retail outlets across Bengaluru. The company states that retailer reorders and consumer retention have contributed significantly to its growth trajectory.

The company also maintains that quality staple foods need not necessarily be positioned as premium luxury products. By operating with a lean business model, AMAT says it aims to offer higher-quality wheat flour at accessible price points for everyday households.

Commenting on the response received from consumers, the company's founders expressed gratitude towards Bengaluru's retail community and consumers for supporting the brand's growth.

"We are grateful for the trust Bengaluru has shown us. Every reorder reinforces our belief that if you focus on quality and keep things honest, consumers notice. We invite more households to try our 500-gram pack and experience the difference for themselves," the founders said.

As it continues to expand its presence, the company says its core focus remains on sourcing suitable wheat varieties, maintaining milling standards, ensuring transparency, and delivering value to consumers.

For more information, visit AMAT Foods' official website.

Website: https://amatfoods.com/

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