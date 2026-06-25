Amazon CEO meets PM Modi; confirms incremental USD 48 billion investment in the next 4 years

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Global e-commerce and technology giant Amazon on Thursday said that it would allocate USD 48 billion capital in India between 2026 and 2030. Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy made the announcement following a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

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"We've invested USD 40 billion in India since the year 2010. And then at the end of last year, we announced that we were going to invest another USD 35 billion in India between 2026 and 2030," Jassy stated. "And we just announced today that we're going to increase that amount from 35 billion to an incremental USD 48 billion of investment between 2026 and 2030."

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The primary driver for the increased financial commitment stems from expanding demands within the digital economy, prompting the company to scale up its resource allocation from an initial USD 35 billion targeted for the late-decade window.

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A specific segment of this capital deployment targets advanced digital systems. The updated projection introduces a specific USD 13 billion addition to accelerate cloud computing and artificial intelligence development, adjusting the total planned investment for cloud infrastructure to more than USD 21 billion over the five-year period. This capital deployment will expand Amazon Web Services data center capacities in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

"A fair amount of our investment is in our marketplace business, but the incremental USD 13 billion we announced today is focused on cloud and AI," Jassy said. "India is becoming such a significant cloud and AI hub around the world, and we have so much demand here that we're continuing to invest in the country on the cloud side and the AI side as well."

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The investment trajectory also outlines long-term employment and economic metrics. The company intends to scale its employment ecosystem from the 2.8 million direct and indirect jobs supported in 2024 to approximately 3.8 million jobs by the conclusion of 2030.

Additional targets established through 2030 involve enabling USD 80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, extending AI benefits to 15 million small businesses, and introducing AI education to 4 million government school students.

"Prime Minister's vision over the last 12 years is just remarkable. And you can see it in the development of the country and how important the country is in almost every aspect around the world," Jassy said. "And when I have the good fortune to spend time with him, he has so many ideas for how to continue to make the country better on every dimension. It's very noteworthy, it's very remarkable, and it's impressive."

The company's cumulative financial commitments in India between 2010 and 2030 will stand at more than USD 88 billion, balanced across e-commerce networks, quick commerce operations, and technology infrastructure.

Reiterating the company's commitment, Andy Jassy said on X, "Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi about what's ahead for Amazon in India. We've been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups, and enterprises in India for more than a decade and just getting started. Shared that we're investing $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure. By 2030, we plan to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in ecomm exports, and bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and 4 million government school students. Excited about what's ahead. Still early days for what we can build." (ANI)

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