Amazon expands its quick-delivery services 'Amazon Now' to 100 cities in India

Amazon on Monday announced that it has expanded 'Amazon Now', its ultra-fast delivery services, to 100 cities across India.

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As part of the announcement, Amazon will scale its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) to support this growth.

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The expansion will also enable more than 16,000 farmers to take their produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now, according to the press release.

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With this, customers across metros and non-metro cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Mysore, Panipat, Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore and Vizag, along with existing cities Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, will be able to shop from Amazon Now.

Harsh Goyal, Vice President – Everyday Essentials, Amazon India, said customers continue to enjoy Amazon Now and the company has further accelerated its expansion plans and will scale Amazon Now to 100 cities, fuelled by a network of more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres.

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"This expansion will also help more than 16,000 farmers to leverage our technology & operations to take their produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now," he said.

he further said that customers continue to get the convenience of our fastest delivery speeds on the largest selection offered by our sellers — thousands of daily essentials including perishables in minutes, over a million items on the same day, and another 4 million the next day on Amazon.in,

Amazon Now offers a curated selection of thousands of daily essentials such as groceries (including fruits and vegetables, frozen food), personal care, fashion and beauty products, small appliances, baby products, pet supplies, healthcare supplements and more delivered within minutes.