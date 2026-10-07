Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Best ILIFE Robot Vacuum Deals for Indian Homes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: The wait is finally over. India's two biggest online shopping festivals are back, and they are arriving just in time for Diwali. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 kicks off on October 8, while the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 opens to everyone on October 9, with early access from October 8 for Flipkart Plus, Black, and Flipkart credit card members.

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For most Indian families, this is the time of year when big-ticket purchases finally make sense.

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Here is what shoppers can look forward to during the sale:

- Discounts of up to 75% on select home appliances and gadgets

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- High bank offers, including a 10% instant discount for SBI credit and debit card holders on Amazon, and offers with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank on Flipkart

- Exchange offers that let you trade in your old appliance and bring the price down further

- No-cost EMI options on popular cards

- Fast delivery, so your purchase reaches you well before the festivities begin

And with festive cleaning already on everyone's to-do list, one category is worth a close look this season: robot vacuum cleaners.

Why ILIFE is a smart festive buy

Before the diyas are lit and the rangoli is drawn, Indian homes go through weeks of dusting, sweeping, and mopping. A robot vacuum takes that daily load off your shoulders, and ILIFE is one of the most trusted names in the category.

ILIFE has been building robotic cleaners for over 15 years and is already part of more than four million Indian homes, and it backs its products with a pan-India service network, free product demos, round-the-clock customer support, and a one-year warranty. Spare parts such as side brushes, filters, dust bags, and mopping cloths are easy to find, which makes a real difference over years of daily use.

Most ILIFE robots vacuum and mop in a single run. You can control them from your phone, set a cleaning schedule, or simply ask Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning while you get on with your day.

Best ILIFE deals to grab this festive sale

ILIFE T20s Ultra: the set-and-forget flagship

The new ILIFE T20s Ultra robotic vacuum cleaner is now upgraded to a massive 25,000 Pa ultra-powerful suction. If you want the most hands-free experience, the T20s Ultra is the one to get. Its self-emptying dock holds dust for up to 70 days, so you rarely have to touch the bin. LiDAR mapping helps it clean room by room instead of bumping around, and the battery lasts up to 300 minutes, enough for large apartments and villas. A Y-shaped mopping pattern helps lift stubborn stains. It is ideal for big homes and pet owners.

Sale price: Around Rs 25,000 (including bank offer)

ILIFE A30 Pro: the hands-free sweet spot

The A30 Pro brings premium features at a mid-range price. You get LiDAR navigation, 13,000 Pa suction, and a self-empty station, along with vacuuming and mopping in one go. For most 2BHK and 3BHK homes, you can control it with an app, voice, and remote control, and it hits the right balance of price, automation,, and low maintenance.

Sale price: Around Rs 18,000 (including bank offer)

ILIFE A30: the everyday value pick

For first-time buyers, the A30 is hard to beat. It handles daily dust with strong 13,000 Pa suction, vacuums and mops in one cycle, and its Y-shaped cleaning path so it doesn't keep going over the same spot. The app, voice, and remote control are all included. Users often describe it as the best value robot vacuum.

Sale price: Around Rs 14,000 (including bank offer)

ILIFE V20: the budget-friendly smart cleaning pick

The ILIFE V20 brings smart cleaning features at a budget-friendly price, making it a practical choice for everyday home cleaning. It uses SoF LiDAR navigation to map the home and plan efficient cleaning routes, while its 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality helps tackle both dust and everyday stains. The V20 also supports app, voice, and remote control, giving users the flexibility to start, schedule, and manage cleaning with ease. With its combination of smart navigation, versatile controls, and vacuum-and-mop functionality, the ILIFE V20 is a strong budget-friendly option for modern homes.

Sale price: Around Rs 12,000 (including bank offer)

ILIFE S90 Pro: the handheld vacuum cleaner

Not every mess needs a robot. The ILIFE S90 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner delivers powerful 35,000 Pa suction for tackling dust, debris and pet hair across floors, carpets, sofas, curtains, stairs and car interiors. Its self-emptying station automatically transfers collected dust into a larger 2L dust bag, reducing the need for frequent manual emptying. The S90 Pro also features 6-stage HEPA filtration, a green LED dust light, an anti-tangle brush, an 180° flat-laying design, and three suction modes for flexible everyday cleaning. Lightweight and cordless, it can also convert from a stick vacuum to a handheld cleaner, making it a practical choice for quick clean-ups and hard-to-reach areas

Sale price: Around Rs 13,000 (including bank offer)

The bottom line

Festive cleaning is part of the season, but it doesn't have to take over every weekend before Diwali. With discounts of up to 75%, attractive bank offers, exchange deals and fast delivery, the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days are the best time this year to upgrade how you clean.

Whether you choose the flagship T20s Ultra, the value-packed A30 Pro and A30, the budget-friendly V20 or the handy S90 Pro, ILIFE has an option for every home and every budget. Add your pick to the cart early, as popular models tend to sell out fast, and let ILIFE handle the floors this festive season.

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