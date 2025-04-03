NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Amazon MX Player's blockbuster series Aashram has once again raised the bar, captivating over 250 million viewers across India. The latest instalment, Aashram S3 Part 2, has topped Ormax Media's most-watched streaming originals list for four consecutive weeks, cementing its status as India's most beloved OTT franchise.

Audience mix myth busted, reach expanded

* Amazon's shopping profiles reveal that 77% of viewers are tech-savvy, while 64% are fashion-forward, reflecting a highly engaged and trend-conscious fan base.

* Aashram has shattered the myth that crime dramas appeal only to male audiences, over 20% of its audiences being women.

* The series resonated across age groups, from young adults to 25+ year old viewers.

* Aashram resonates with pan-India audiences across both metros/Tier 1 cities, as well as Tier 2/3 cities. While Hindi remains the dominant language, the series also gained traction for Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions.

Unprecedented buzz and innovative marketing

* The series attracted multiple sponsors with Vimal being the presenting sponsor, co-powered by Lahori Zeera, Lux Nitro, and special partners including KEI Wires & Cables, Kenstar and Zandu Fast Relief.

* Trailer released on YouTube trended on YouTube for 23 days, amassing 24 million views.

* The 360-marketing plan was amplified through TV, digital, outdoor and social media, fuelled a nationwide frenzy.

* Collaboration between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, where Baba Nirala 'granted' his unique wish of becoming an opener drove high engagement with 6.3 million views and 850k engagement.

Bobby Deol, reflecting on the overwhelming response, added, "Aashram has been a defining journey for me, and the love it continues to receive is truly humbling. This season, the stakes are higher, the drama is deeper, and the impact is greater than ever before. Seeing fans embrace Baba Narala's journey with such enthusiasm is incredibly rewarding!"

National Award-winning director Prakash Jha expressed his gratitude, stating, "The journey of Baba Nirala continues to enthrall Indians. Every season, we push boundaries to make Aashram more intense, compelling, and relevant. I am deeply grateful for the unwavering love and enthusiasm of our audience."

Karan Bedi, Director and Head of Amazon MX Player shared, "Aashram is a tribute to Indian viewers. It's phenomenal success reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality, free entertainment to audiences across India. The overwhelming response to Aashram S3 Part 2 has been extraordinary, driven by its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances. We are grateful to our sponsors for their support and helping us bring compelling stories to life."

The latest episodes are now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon's shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Airtel Xtreme and Connected TVs.

* Massive and engaged audience reach: Amazon MX Player is India's leading free, premium, ad-supported (AVOD) streaming service, attracting over 250 million unique users every month. With over 1.4 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, it is one of India's most popular apps.

* Diversity of audiences: The audience is diverse and evenly split between young adults and viewers aged 25+, with 50% belonging to NCCS A households, according to Kantar TGI. MX Player sees strong engagement across metros and Tier 1 cities, while also commanding a significant following in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, making it a truly pan-India entertainment hub.

* Diverse and award-winning content: The service offers a rich and diverse selection of web series, reality shows, blockbuster international titles, and an extensive movie library. Amazon MX Player will launch 100+ new shows in 2025 including returning seasons of fan favorite series and marquee shows. With a strong focus on original storytelling, it has delivered some of India's biggest hits, including Aashram, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Sixer, Hip Hop India, Who's Your Gynac, Hunter, and more. Beyond Indian originals, MX Player also curates top international content from Korea, China, Turkey, and beyond, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu under its MX Vdesi offering.

* Industry-leading advertising offering: Amazon MX Player leveraging trillions of Amazon's shopping signals, with which it enables brands to connect with highly relevant audiences for their products and services. Its innovative ad formats, including shoppable and immersive ads, achieve click-through rates (CTRs) up to 6-7 times higher than industry averages, ensuring strong returns for advertisers.

* Ease of access: The service can be easily accessed through its own apps on mobile and connected TVs, on Prime Video, Amazon's shopping app, Fire TV and Airtel Xtreme for free!

