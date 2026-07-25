Amazon, NMMC, and Learning Links Foundation Expand STEM Access Through School Upgrades and Mobile AI Program

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Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Amazon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and Learning Links Foundation (LLF) today inaugurated upgraded school infrastructure and launched the Al Skilling Initiative under Mobile Think Big Space Van program, a collaborative initiative designed to expand STEM education access for students across Navi Mumbai.

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The three organizations jointly renovated infrastructure at NMMC School No. 10, Nerul Gaon; NMMC School No. 31, KoperKhairne; and NMMC School No. 81, Khairne. Improvements include SMART classrooms, enhanced sanitation and drinking water facilities, solar panels, and BALA infrastructure.

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The inauguration ceremony at NMMC School No. 10, Nerul Gaon brought together Smt. Sanghratna Khillare - Deputy NMMC Commissioner, senior representatives from Amazon and Learning Links Foundation, school principals, teachers, students, and volunteers. Dignitaries toured the SMART classrooms, interacted with students and educators, and experienced live demonstrations of experiential learning in action.

The AMAZON THNK BIG program delivers three complementary models--Think Big STEM Labs, Think Big STEM Corners, and the Think Big Mobile STEM Van--creating multiple pathways for students to experience immersive STEM learning regardless of their school's infrastructure level. The Amazon Think Big Space Program has evolved into one of Navi Mumbai's most impactful STEM education initiatives. Today, it reaches more than 12,500 students, nearly 200 teachers, and 47 schools, equipping young learners with the knowledge, confidence, and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

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Amazon's work in Mumbai

Amazon drives change across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region through its comprehensive InCommunities initiatives, creating pathways to opportunity for thousands of students and community members. As a catalyst for equitable education and sustainable development, Amazon operates 55 Think Big Spaces that bring hands-on STEM learning to more than 12,000 public school students annually through signature events including the Girls' Tech Series and Think Big STEM Experience Days.

In environmental stewardship, Amazon has planted 14,000 native trees for habitat restoration across Mumbai and powered more than 20 schools with on-grid solar systems and 75 solar streetlights that benefit more than 5,000 students, teachers, and community members.

Amazon's commitment extends beyond the classroom through a supplementary nutrition program that serves nutrient-rich meals to more than 4,000 students from underserved communities across 20 schools and nine balwadis throughout the academic year. Health and hygiene sessions have reached more than 5,000 public school students.

Through strategic workforce development initiatives, Amazon has upskilled more than 200 youth for careers in IT, Cloud Computing, and IT-enabled Services, and recently launched a Critical Facilities Operations Management Skilling Program for 50 engineering college students to build a skilled local workforce. Amazon has also empowered more than 250 women through entrepreneurship development programs, unlocking grants through government schemes.

"Quote from LLF Representative"

Jointly LLF and Amazon, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to explore, innovate, and prepare for the future. The inauguration of these learning spaces and the launch of the Mobile AI Think Big Space Van represent our commitment to making future-ready education accessible to every student, regardless of where they study.' Agnes Nathan, Trustee, LLF

"Quote from NMMC Representative"

''Quality public education evolves when meaningful partnerships come together with a common purpose. These upgraded schools and the Mobile AI Think Big Space initiative will empower our students with practical STEM skills, confidence, and exposure to technologies that will shape tomorrow's workforce. We are proud to partner with Amazon and Learning Links Foundation in this transformative journey.' Smt. Sanghratna Khillare, DMC Education, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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