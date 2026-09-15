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Home / Business / Amazon Now crosses USD 1 billion annualized gross sales in India

Amazon Now crosses USD 1 billion annualized gross sales in India

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now has crossed USD 1 billion in annualized gross sales in India over the past three months, with orders doubling every quarter since its launch, the company said on Tuesday.

Amazon said the performance makes Amazon Now the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in the history of Amazon India.

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The company has expanded the delivery-in-minutes service to more than 60 cities and towns, four times the number of cities it covered less than 10 weeks ago. The expansion includes tier-II and tier-III locations such as Padubidri, Tirupati, Guntur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Vellore, Dharwad, Warangal and Berhampur.

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Amazon Now uses a specialised delivery network comprising more than 750 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres to deliver orders within minutes.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said the company was “humbled by the customer response”, with orders doubling every quarter.

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“We are on track to expand to 100 cities by Diwali, taking delivery-in-minutes from Gurdaspur & Hoshiarpur in the north to Vembayam & Alamcode in the south,” Kumar said.

The company said it plans to further expand the service ahead of the festive season, as it seeks to provide faster deliveries and a wider selection of products to customers across India.

Amazon had announced in June 2026 that it planned to scale Amazon Now to more than 300 cities across the country as part of efforts to build what it described as India’s largest delivery-in-minutes network.

The service currently offers daily essentials including groceries, fruits and vegetables, frozen food, personal care, fashion and beauty products, small appliances, and home and kitchen products.

Amazon said its broader delivery network on Amazon.in enables sellers to reach customers with tens of thousands of products available within minutes or a few hours, more than one million products through same-day delivery and over four million products through next-day delivery. Millions of additional products are available through Prime Delivery. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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