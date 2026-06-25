Amazon to Google: How Global CEOs are lining up to write cheques for India
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets PM Modi; announced plans to take Amazon’s India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030
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As the world deals with the aftermath of West Asia crisis, CEOs of global firms from Amazon to Google are lining up fresh investments for India. Amazon is the latest to line up to write a cheque for India investment.
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Global CEOs are seeing India as the next big growth engine and getting in early and investing big.
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Here's a line up and timeline of big companies coming into India.
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- Google committed $15 billion on February 18, 2026: Google announced a five-year $15 billion AI infrastructure plan, including subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling in India.
- ABB (Swedish MNC technology leader) announced a $75 million investment on March 9, 2026: ABB announced a $75 million investment in India to expand manufacturing and R&D capabilities across critical industrial segments.
- AirTrunk (Australian hyperscale data centre firm) announced $30 billion investment on June 5, 2026: Australia’s AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion in India to build 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030.
- CPP Investments announced ₹7,000 crore on June 17, 2026: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board committed up to Rs 7,000 crore with CtrlS Datacenters to expand India’s digital infrastructure and hyperscale data centre capacity.
- Saint-Gobain (French construction major) pledged €1 billion June 18, 2026 — Saint-Gobain announced another €1 billion investment in India over the next five years, calling India one of its fastest-growing markets.
- Amazon today committed $48 billion: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met PM Narendra Modi and announced plans to take Amazon’s India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030, including fresh AI and cloud infrastructure expansion.
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