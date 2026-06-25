DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Amazon to Google: How Global CEOs are lining up to write cheques for India

Amazon to Google: How Global CEOs are lining up to write cheques for India

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets PM Modi; announced plans to take Amazon’s India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Advertisement

As the world deals with the aftermath of West Asia crisis, CEOs of global firms from Amazon to Google are lining up fresh investments for India. Amazon is the latest to line up to write a cheque for India investment.

Advertisement

Global CEOs are seeing India as the next big growth engine and getting in early and investing big.

Advertisement

Here's a line up and timeline of big companies coming into India.

Advertisement

  1. Google committed $15 billion on February 18, 2026: Google announced a five-year $15 billion AI infrastructure plan, including subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling in India.
  2. ABB (Swedish MNC technology leader) announced a $75 million investment on March 9, 2026: ABB announced a $75 million investment in India to expand manufacturing and R&D capabilities across critical industrial segments.
  3. AirTrunk (Australian hyperscale data centre firm) announced $30 billion investment on June 5, 2026: Australia’s AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion in India to build 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030.
  4. CPP Investments announced ₹7,000 crore on June 17, 2026: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board committed up to Rs 7,000 crore with CtrlS Datacenters to expand India’s digital infrastructure and hyperscale data centre capacity.
  5. Saint-Gobain (French construction major) pledged €1 billion June 18, 2026 — Saint-Gobain announced another €1 billion investment in India over the next five years, calling India one of its fastest-growing markets.
  6. Amazon today committed $48 billion: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met PM Narendra Modi and announced plans to take Amazon’s India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030, including fresh AI and cloud infrastructure expansion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts