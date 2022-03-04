Amazon vs FRL: SC gives 10 days to settle row amicably

New Delhi, March 3
The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred by 10 days the hearing on Amazon’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s order staying arbitration proceedings over Future Retail’s Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail to allow both the parties to amicably resolve the dispute through dialogue.
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana deferred the hearing after senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing Amazon, said there would be no order from the Delhi High Court and the NCLAT and “let us put our heads together” for finding the solution. —
