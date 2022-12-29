Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance

PTI

New Delhi, December 28

Mukesh Ambani, who took over the reins of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden demise of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani, completes 20 years at the helm during which the company saw a 17-fold jump in revenue, 20-times surge in profit and has become a global conglomerate.

Following Dhirubhai’s death in 2002, Mukesh and his younger brother Anil assumed joint leadership of Reliance. While the elder brother took over as the CMD, Anil was named vice-chairman and joint managing director.

Added Rs 17.4 lakh cr to investor wealth Revenue grew at 15.4% annually from Rs 45,411 cr in FY 2001-02 to Rs 7,92,756 crore in FY 2021-22

Net profit grew at 16.3% annually from Rs 3,280 cr in FY02 to Rs 67,845 cr in FY 22

It added Rs 17.4 lakh cr to investor wealth in 20 years

The brothers, however, feuded over control, leading to a split with Mukesh assuming control of the gas, oil, and petrochemicals units as RIL, while Anil got telecommunications, power generation, and financial services units through a demerger.

In 20 years that Stanford University-drop out Mukesh, 65, has been at the helm of RIL, the company has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record Rs 2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown.

Diversification

Reliance started several new businesses in these two decades — telecom arm Jio started operations in 2016, retail in 2006, and new energy in 2021.

From a single oil refinery in 2002, Jamnagar is now the world’s largest single-location refining complex. During this period, RIL doubled oil refining capacity, adding the unique capability to convert the worst of crude oils into the best of exportable fuels.