Ambani regains crown: Top 10 richest Indians show mixed fortunes in 2025

In a year marked by global economic headwinds and domestic market volatility, India’s ultra-wealthy have demonstrated remarkable resilience. According to the 14th edition of M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, the cumulative wealth of India’s richest individuals and families has surged to an astonishing Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP.

Advertisement

At the pinnacle, Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed his throne, dethroning Gautam Adani amid a 6 per cent dip in his own fortune. Adani had claimed the top spot in 2024 with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra debuts in the top three, becoming India’s richest woman and the youngest in the top 10.

Advertisement

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 richest Indians:

Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani & Family — Rs 9.55 lakh crore

With a net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed his throne, surpassing Gautam Adani. Despite a 6 per cent decline in his wealth, Ambani’s empire spans petrochemicals, telecom, retail, and green energy. His strategic pivot toward renewables and digital services has buffered against oil price fluctuations, solidifying Reliance as India's largest company by market cap.

Advertisement

Gautam Adani & Family — Rs 8.14 lakh crore

Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, spanning ports, power, and infrastructure, slipped to second place with Rs 8.14 lakh crore. Regulatory scrutiny and global supply chain issues impacted his business, but Adani’s aggressive expansion in airports and renewables signals a potential comeback. The family’s wealth still commands 5 per cent of the total list, highlighting their infrastructural dominance.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra & Family — Rs 2.84 lakh crore

HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has become India’s richest woman and the youngest top-10 entrant at 43, with a net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore. Her leadership has propelled HCL into a global IT powerhouse, with AI and cloud services fuelling a 25 per cent wealth jump. Nadar joins 100 women on the list, including 26 dollar-billionaires, proving female-led innovation is reshaping India’s economy.

Cyrus Poonawalla & Family — Rs 2.46 lakh crore

Serum Institute of India founder Cyrus Poonawalla’s vaccine empire has vaulted him into the top five with Rs 2.46 lakh crore. The Covid era catapulted his wealth, and ongoing global health demands keep Serum as the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume. His foray into biosimilars and equine care diversifies this biotech behemoth.

Kumar Mangalam Birla & Family — Rs 2.328 lakh crore

Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla secured fifth rank with Rs 2.328 lakh crore. The conglomerate’s diversification across sectors like cement, telecom, and metals cushions against sector slumps. Birla’s sustainability push, including green aluminium, positions the group for future growth.

Niraj Bajaj & Family — Rs 2.326 lakh crore

Bajaj Group’s Niraj Bajaj added Rs 69,875 crore to reach Rs 2.326 lakh crore, making him one of the biggest gainers year-over-year. According to the Hurun report, Niraj Bajaj and family ranked sixth richest Indians.

Dilip Shanghvi & Family — Rs 2.30 lakh crore

Sun Pharmaceutical’s Dilip Shanghvi ranks seventh with approximately Rs 2.30 lakh crore. Sun Pharma’s generics and specialty portfolio thrives amid rising US exports. Shanghvi’s low-profile approach belies his shrewd acquisitions, turning Sun into a USD 40 billion global player.

Azim Premji & Family — Rs 2.21 lakh crore

Wipro’s Azim Premji closes the top 10 with Rs 2.21 lakh crore. The IT pioneer’s wealth stems from Wipro’s evolution into a consulting giant, bolstered by AI investments. Premji’s unparalleled philanthropy — donating over USD 21 billion via Azim Premji Foundation — sets him apart, with 67 per cent of his shares pledged to charity.

Gopichand Hinduja & Family — Rs 1.85 lakh crore

Gopichand Hinduja leads Hinduja Group, a multinational conglomerate with a diverse portfolio, including automotive, oil and lubricants, banking, media, IT, real estate, and infrastructure, and has an estimated net worth of Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

Radhakishan Damani & Family — Rs 1.829 lakh crore

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani’s net worth is estimated at Rs 1.829 lakh crore. Damani is the founder and chairman of retail chain Avenue Supermarts Ltd, DMart. It is an Indian retail corporation, which operates a chain of supermarkets.

New faces like Perplexity AI’s Aravind Srinivas (youngest billionaire at 27) and Jayshree Ullal (Arista Networks CEO) highlight the global Indian diaspora. Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas (31) has been named youngest India billionaire with a fortune of Rs 21,190 crore. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan also crashes the billionaire club for the first time, topping the celebrity sub-list with Rs 12,490 crore.