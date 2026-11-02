DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Unveils 'The Divine Radiance', a 20-Foot Mirror Mosaic Installation of Lord Hanuman

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Unveils 'The Divine Radiance', a 20-Foot Mirror Mosaic Installation of Lord Hanuman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:57 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2: Celebrating Diwali through a distinctive blend of spirituality, art and cultural heritage, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, has unveiled The Divine Radiance, a magnificent 20-foot installation dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Featuring 251,000 mirror mosaic chips and requiring 360 hours of meticulous craftsmanship, the installation celebrates the values of courage, devotion and strength associated with the revered deity.

Advertisement

The installation showcases intricate mirror mosaic detailing in radiant golden tones, creating a striking visual spectacle that reflects the spirit of the festival of lights. Combining traditional artistry with contemporary presentation, the creation highlights the skill and precision involved in transforming thousands of individual mirror pieces into an elaborate artistic masterpiece.

Advertisement

Inspired by Lord Hanuman's unwavering devotion and selfless service, The Divine Radiance celebrates the deeper significance of Diwali, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over adversity. Through this installation, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, aims to offer visitors a meaningful festive experience that brings together Indian artistic traditions, spiritual symbolism and community celebration.

Commenting on the initiative, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Festivals offer us an opportunity to go beyond celebrations and create experiences that bring people closer to our cultural roots and traditions. With The Divine Radiance, our initiative for Diwali at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, we wanted to celebrate the spiritual significance of the festival while showcasing the richness of Indian craftsmanship. This magnificent installation of Lord Hanuman reflects the values of courage, devotion and strength that he embodies. Through initiatives like this, we aim to bring together art, spirituality and community, offering our visitors meaningful and memorable festive experiences that go beyond retail and create lasting connections with our cultural heritage.”

Advertisement

Through distinctive installations and cultural experiences, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, continues to enhance its festive offerings, creating opportunities for visitors and families to engage with India's artistic traditions while celebrating special occasions together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts