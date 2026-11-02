Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Unveils 'The Divine Radiance', a 20-Foot Mirror Mosaic Installation of Lord Hanuman

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2: Celebrating Diwali through a distinctive blend of spirituality, art and cultural heritage, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, has unveiled The Divine Radiance, a magnificent 20-foot installation dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Featuring 251,000 mirror mosaic chips and requiring 360 hours of meticulous craftsmanship, the installation celebrates the values of courage, devotion and strength associated with the revered deity.

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The installation showcases intricate mirror mosaic detailing in radiant golden tones, creating a striking visual spectacle that reflects the spirit of the festival of lights. Combining traditional artistry with contemporary presentation, the creation highlights the skill and precision involved in transforming thousands of individual mirror pieces into an elaborate artistic masterpiece.

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Inspired by Lord Hanuman's unwavering devotion and selfless service, The Divine Radiance celebrates the deeper significance of Diwali, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over adversity. Through this installation, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, aims to offer visitors a meaningful festive experience that brings together Indian artistic traditions, spiritual symbolism and community celebration.

Commenting on the initiative, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Festivals offer us an opportunity to go beyond celebrations and create experiences that bring people closer to our cultural roots and traditions. With The Divine Radiance, our initiative for Diwali at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, we wanted to celebrate the spiritual significance of the festival while showcasing the richness of Indian craftsmanship. This magnificent installation of Lord Hanuman reflects the values of courage, devotion and strength that he embodies. Through initiatives like this, we aim to bring together art, spirituality and community, offering our visitors meaningful and memorable festive experiences that go beyond retail and create lasting connections with our cultural heritage.”

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Through distinctive installations and cultural experiences, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, continues to enhance its festive offerings, creating opportunities for visitors and families to engage with India's artistic traditions while celebrating special occasions together.

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