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Home / Business / Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Unveils 'A Lotus in Full Bloom', an 18-Foot Installation for Diwali

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Unveils 'A Lotus in Full Bloom', an 18-Foot Installation for Diwali

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 3: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, has unveiled A Lotus in Full Bloom, an 18-foot artistic installation celebrating the spirit of Diwali. Inspired by the lotus, a symbol of purity, prosperity and spiritual awakening in Indian tradition, the installation brings together intricate golden motifs, vibrant pink hues and elaborate detailing to create a striking festive centrepiece.

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Rooted in Indian mythology and cultural heritage, the lotus represents resilience, growth and the ability to flourish despite challenges. Drawing on this symbolism, the installation reflects the essence of Diwali, celebrating hope, positivity and the triumph of good over evil. Its elaborate design and golden embellishments also highlight the richness of traditional Indian artistic expressions.

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Commenting on the initiative, Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Festivals are an opportunity to celebrate our cultural heritage while creating meaningful experiences that bring people together. With ‘A Lotus in Full Bloom’, our Diwali initiative at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, we wanted to bring alive the symbolism of the lotus, which represents purity, prosperity, resilience and new beginnings. Through this 18-foot installation, we aim to showcase the beauty of Indian artistry while creating a distinctive festive experience for our visitors. At Ambience Malls, we continuously strive to curate experiences that go beyond retail and create lasting connections with our visitors.”

The installation adds to Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj's festive offerings, giving visitors an opportunity to engage with India's cultural symbolism through art while celebrating the season with family and friends.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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