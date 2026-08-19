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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19: Ambience Malls across Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj marked Independence Day with thoughtfully curated celebrations bringing together military heritage, Indian craftsmanship, art, music and the creative energy of young India. Through installations, performances and cultural showcases, the celebrations offered visitors contemporary expressions of patriotism while reflecting on India's journey, heritage and future.

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Ambience Mall Gurgaon: A Tribute to India's Heroes, Heritage and Young Voices

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At Ambience Mall Gurgaon, the Independence Day celebrations opened with a flag-hoisting ceremony, setting the tone for a day centred on pride, togetherness and national spirit.

A key highlight was the two-day AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association) exhibition, which showcased Indian handicrafts and homegrown craftsmanship. The exhibition gave visitors an opportunity to discover traditional skills while appreciating the stories, artistry and cultural heritage behind Indian crafts.

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Adding a powerful musical dimension to the celebrations, the Indian Air Force Band performed at the mall, drawing crowds and creating an atmosphere of pride and celebration.

Young talent was also at the heart of the festivities, with students from Miranda House and Gargi College presenting energetic performances. Their music and movement brought a contemporary and youthful expression to patriotism, reflecting how the spirit of freedom continues to resonate with a new generation.

A visual highlight of the celebrations was Eternal Flame of Valour, an installation paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces. The installation also emerged as one of the celebration's popular photo moments, bringing together remembrance and contemporary experiential culture.

Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj: Where Art, Music and a New Generation Came Together

At Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, Independence Day was marked through an artistic interpretation of India's journey from the struggle for freedom to the progressive nation it is today.

At the heart of the mall was a specially designed installation built around the symbolism of the Indian Tricolour. A circular centrepiece represented unity, while saffron, white and green reflected struggle, sacrifice, freedom and progress. An Ashoka Chakra-inspired blue element represented movement and continuity, complemented by greenery symbolising growth, hope and a flourishing India.

The celebration extended to the mall's facade, which was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour, transforming the landmark into a striking visual expression of national pride.

Music added another layer to the experience, with a grand piano performance creating an elegant and emotive moment for visitors. The celebrations also featured specially curated dance performances by students from Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College, offering a distinctly Gen Z interpretation of freedom, from the freedom to express and create to the freedom to dream about the future.

Through these celebrations, Ambience Malls brought together different generations and expressions of India, creating spaces where heritage, national pride, creativity and contemporary culture came together as part of the Independence Day experience.

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