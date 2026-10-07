DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AMD's Lisa Su courts Korean AI chipmakers as it takes on Nvidia

AMD's Lisa Su courts Korean AI chipmakers as it takes on Nvidia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:31 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI): AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su put Korean AI chips at the center of partnership talks in Seoul on Wednesday, exploring how they could work alongside AMD processors in systems built for global markets, reported The Korea Herald.

In meetings with Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung and executives from 13 Korean AI companies, Su discussed pairing AMD’s CPUs and GPUs with Korean neural processing units designed for AI inference. Demonstration projects in Korea would test the systems to develop a blueprint for overseas deployment.

Advertisement

The partnerships could expand AMD’s inference offerings and give Korean chipmakers a route to global customers, broadening AMD’s challenge to Nvidia in AI computing, according to The Korea Herald.

Advertisement

“I am a big believer in an open ecosystem,” Su said, describing Korea as an important partner in advancing AI and expanding its use worldwide.

The discussions reflect a broader shift in AI competition toward complete computing systems that combine chips, software and cloud infrastructure. Participants also explored joining AMD’s open-source ROCm software ecosystem, which competes with Nvidia’s CUDA platform.

Advertisement

Ryu said AMD’s global reach and Korean companies’ technological expertise could support new AI technologies and businesses while helping the country’s AI chip industry expand.

The talks followed a cooperation agreement signed by AMD and the science ministry in July, during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to an AI summit in San Francisco.

Returning to Korea seven months after her previous visit, Su reaffirmed plans to establish an AI Center for Excellence in the country by year-end and hire hundreds of researchers. AMD will fund hardware for the center, whose location has yet to be selected, according to the ministry. The company will also continue supporting graduate-level AI training.

Su said AMD is investing in local computing capacity for startups and other users, citing its first cloud infrastructure project with MangoBoost. She also highlighted a recent agreement with Seoul National University’s AI Institute and pledged to expand partnerships with Korean universities and startups.

The roundtable brought together companies working across AI chips, software and cloud services: FuriosaAI, HyperAccel, DeepX, Mobilint, MangoBoost, Panmnesia, Dnotitia, Moreh, Nota AI, Lablup, Fadu, Elice Group and Upstage.

Su later attended AMD’s Gamer Day event with Jack Huynh, senior vice president of the company’s computing and graphics group, to showcase gaming technology and hear from Korean gamers.

She was also expected to meet Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, who heads its semiconductor business.

During her March visit, Su met Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and signed a cooperation agreement with Jun. AMD named Samsung a preferred supplier of HBM4 memory for its MI455X AI accelerator, and the companies explored having Samsung manufacture future AMD chips. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts