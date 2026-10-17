AMERICAN EXPRESS COMES ON BOARD AS EXPERIENCE PARTNER FOR LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA (FDCI)

From front-row access to curated Card Member hospitality, American Express brings its approach to experiences to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

New Delhi, October 2026: American Express comes on board as Experience Partner for Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), taking place from 13–18 October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Advertisement

Through the association, select American Express Centurion and Platinum Card Members will have access to front-row seats at select shows, subject to applicable terms and conditions, along with access to the VIP Lounge during the fashion week.

Advertisement

The partnership will see American Express bring its focus on curated experiences to one of India’s leading fashion platforms, combining Card Member access and hospitality with opportunities for visitors to engage with the brand at the venue. American Express will create a considered presence across the fashion week through dedicated on-ground touchpoints, including a brand experience zone that will give attendees an opportunity to discover and engage with the brand as part of their fashion week experience.

From select runway moments and Card Member hospitality to dedicated spaces within Taj Palace, the association is designed to extend the fashion week experience beyond the runway, bringing together fashion, access and elevated brand engagement.

Advertisement

[NAME, DESIGNATION, American Express], said, “At American Express, we are focused on creating meaningful experiences that bring our Card Members closer to the moments and interests they value. Our association with Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI allows us to bring this philosophy to life through curated access and hospitality for our Centurion and Platinum Card Members, alongside an engaging brand presence at the venue. We look forward to being part of this celebration of fashion and creativity and creating memorable moments for our Card Members.”

Adding to this, Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said, “Our endeavour with Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI is to continually build an experience that extends beyond the runway. With American Express joining us as Experience Partner, we are bringing together fashion and curated access in a way that adds to how audiences experience the platform. We look forward to an association that creates relevant touchpoints for Card Members as well as visitors across the upcoming edition.”

Across the fashion week, the association will bring together distinct American Express touchpoints spanning runway access, Card Member hospitality and on-ground brand engagement. While eligible Centurion and Platinum Card Members will have access to select benefits, the brand experience zone will create an additional opportunity for visitors to engage with American Express at the venue.

With American Express as Experience Partner, the association adds a new dimension of access, hospitality and engagement to the upcoming edition of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, complementing the fashion, design and creative talent showcased across the platform..

Terms & Conditions:

Centurion Card Members: https://www.americanexpress.com/content/dam/amex/in/benefits/LFWCent_TnCs_Delhi.pdf

Platinum Card Members: https://www.americanexpress.com/content/dam/amex/in/benefits/LFWPlat_TnCs_Delhi.pdf

For media queries, please contact:

Lakmé

FDCI

Reliance

Brand Talk Communications

Ruchita Marda

ruchita.marda@unilever.com

media@fdci.org

Ritika Khandelwal

ritikakhandelwal01996@gmail.com

Ruhani Singh Mann

ruhanimann@brandtalkindia.com

Shimona Dargan

shimonadargan@brandtalkindia.com

About House of Lakmé :

The House of Lakmé, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmé offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmé

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)