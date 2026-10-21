AMERICAN EXPRESS OFFERS ELIGIBLE CARD MEMBERS ACCESS TO RESERVED FRONT-ROW SEATING AT LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA (FDCI)

As Experience Partner for Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, American Express unlocks elevated access and curated hospitality for eligible Card Members

New Delhi, 19 October 2026: American Express Banking Corp., India (American Express) has joined Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) as Experience Partner for its October 2026 edition. The event will take place in New Delhi from 13–18 October 2026, with the main Fashion Week program hosted at Taj Palace from 14–18 October 2026.

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The partnership will offer eligible American Express Card Members* the opportunity to reserve front-row seats across runway shows from 14–18 October 2026, subject to availability and on a first-come, first-served basis. Card Members with confirmed reservations will also receive access to the VIP Lounge, complementing their front-row experience with curated hospitality.

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The partnership extends beyond Card Member access and hospitality through a dedicated American Express brand experience zone, open to all attendees of Lakmé Fashion Week. Featuring an experiential installation inspired by American Express’s signature blue and an interactive photo booth, the space will provide visitors with more ways to engage with and make the most of their moments at Fashion Week.

“At American Express, we believe in bringing our Card Members closer to the experiences they're passionate about. Through our association with Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, we're offering eligible Card Members the opportunity to experience the energy of the runway from the front row, complemented by curated hospitality designed to make their Fashion Week experience even more memorable,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express India.

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Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, the organizer behind Lakmē Fashion Week said, “We’re always looking for ways to extend the experience of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI beyond the runway. With American Express joining us as Experience Partner, we are bringing together fashion and curated access in a way that adds to how audiences experience the platform. We look forward to an association that creates relevant touchpoints for Card Members as well as visitors across the upcoming edition.”

*All benefits are subject to applicable terms, conditions and eligibility criteria.

For media queries, please contact:

Lakmé

American Express

FDCI

Reliance

Brand Talk Communications

Ruchita Marda

ruchita.marda@unilever.com

Abhishank Babbar

Abhishank.Babbar@aexp.com

media@fdci.org

Ritika Khandelwal

ritikakhandelwal01996@gmail.com

Ruhani Singh Mann

ruhanimann@brandtalkindia.com

Shimona Dargan

shimonadargan@brandtalkindia.com

About House of Lakmé:

The House of Lakmé, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the makeup and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmé offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmé

About American Express:

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

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