American Pecans partners as official snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali X IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil

Rekha Bhardwaj with American Pecans at ITRH Ki Diwali with IBTIDA- Ek Mehfil

28th October 2026, Mumbai: The festive season calls for great food, wonderful company and moments worth celebrating- American Pecans brought these elements together as the snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil, a strategic partnership led by branding and marketing agency Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd. Hosted by Mohit Rai & Ridhi Bansal, the celebration witnessed some of the biggest names from the entertainment and fashion worlds for a memorable Diwali gathering.

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American Pecans added a flavorful dimension to the festivities, celebrating the joy of snacking with a nut known for its naturally rich, buttery taste, delicate sweetness and satisfying crunch. Versatile and delicious, American Pecans make for an enjoyable snack on their own and a delightful addition to festive recipes, from indulgent desserts to savoury creations. Their distinctive flavour makes them a fitting addition to celebrations where food is as much a part of the experience as the company.

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The evening saw the presence of Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Kusha Kapila, Sophie Choudry and Nimrat Kaur, Aparshakti Khurana among other guests. Adding a soulful musical note to the celebrations, Rekha Bhardwaj delivered a captivating performance, bringing warmth and melody to the festive atmosphere.

With American Pecans bringing their signature flavour to the occasion, ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil celebrated the many pleasures of the season, where delicious snacking, music and togetherness came together to make the festive experience even more special.

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