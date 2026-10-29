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Home / Business / American Pecans partners as official snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali X IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil

American Pecans partners as official snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali X IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil

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ANI
Updated At : 03:32 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: The festive season calls for great food, wonderful company and moments worth celebrating- American Pecans brought these elements together as the snacking partner for ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil, a strategic partnership led by branding and marketing agency Bottomline Media Pvt. Ltd. Hosted by Mohit Rai & Ridhi Bansal, the celebration witnessed some of the biggest names from the entertainment and fashion worlds for a memorable Diwali gathering.

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American Pecans added a flavorful dimension to the festivities, celebrating the joy of snacking with a nut known for its naturally rich, buttery taste, delicate sweetness and satisfying crunch. Versatile and delicious, American Pecans make for an enjoyable snack on their own and a delightful addition to festive recipes, from indulgent desserts to savoury creations. Their distinctive flavour makes them a fitting addition to celebrations where food is as much a part of the experience as the company.

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The evening saw the presence of Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Kusha Kapila, Sophie Choudry and Nimrat Kaur, Aparshakti Khurana among other guests. Adding a soulful musical note to the celebrations, Rekha Bhardwaj delivered a captivating performance, bringing warmth and melody to the festive atmosphere.

With American Pecans bringing their signature flavour to the occasion, ITRH Ki Diwali x IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil celebrated the many pleasures of the season, where delicious snacking, music and togetherness came together to make the festive experience even more special.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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