Amid false resume claims, more recruiters prefer personal interviews for hiring: Report

Mumbai, October 23

Recruiters are increasingly relying on interviews for hiring as a majority of candidates were found to have made false claims in their resume, a report said on Monday.

According to a report by recruitment automation and assessments solution provider HirePro, over 85 per cent of job seekers make false claims in their resumes, as against 65 per cent a decade ago, by using standard resume templates, “professional” resume writers, AI tools among others.

The report is based on an analysis of 40 lakh candidate resumes, 3,000 job postings, a survey involving more than 3,000 hiring managers and feedback from over 500 corporate customers.

The report titled ‘No Resumes Please: Paving the way for talent-centric recruitment’ said 70 per cent of recruiters go through resumes but mostly rely on interviews before hiring someone.

“Recruitment in today’s job market demands a fresh approach. Relying solely on traditional resumes has proven to be a precarious endeavour.

“Surpassing resumes, skill assessments have become a more reliable tool in the recruitment process and prove to be a highly effective and efficient approach,” HirePro Chief Operating Officer S Pasupathi said.

Candidates selected through skill assessments outperform their counterparts in their roles, he added.

Within the IT sector, employees selected through assessments outperformed those who had been hired through traditional methods by 73 per cent, according to the report ‘No Resumes Please: Paving the way for talent-centric recruitment’.

A job posting receives 250 applications while less than 10 get shortlisted, the report said, adding that as a results, overburdened recruiters may rush their decisions, leading to substandard hires and genuinely qualified candidates getting unintentionally overlooked.

Over the past five years, recruiters have also shifted their focus areas while evaluating resumes, said the report.

Five years ago, factors like job stability and keyword matching were considered critical, with a weight of 49 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively, which have since declined to 33 per cent and 27 per cent.

Presently, emphasis is placed on individual assessments, which has gone up from 26 per cent to 49 per cent over this period.

Although relevant experience continues to be important, its significance has decreased from 63 per cent to 48 per cent, said the report.

With the emergence of generative AI and autocorrect tools, the importance on formatting and grammatical accuracy has reduced from 19 per cent to 14 per cent, it added.

Over 75 per cent of recruiters anticipate that skill-based hiring will take centrestage in the coming 18 months as 65 per cent of employers have already prioritised skills over work experience this year, the report said.

Companies are realising that candidates’ employability is chiefly determined by their skills, prompting a shift in recruitment procedures, it added.

