Amid upbeat global cues, BSE benchmark reclaims 61,000-mark

PTI

Mumbai, February 14

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged 600 points on Tuesday, propelled by market heavyweight RIL, ITC, banking and IT shares amid positive global cues.

Sliding crude oil prices in the international markets and buying by foreign investors also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

SENSEX SURGES 600.42 POINTS RUPEE GAINS 12 PAISE VS USD CLOSES AT 61,032.26 The NSE Nifty jumped 158.95 points to finish at 17,929.85

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 600.42 points higher at 61,032.26. During the session, the index witnessed a high of 61,102.74 and a low of 60,550.25. The broader NSE Nifty surged 158.95 points to finish at 17,929.85.

ITC topped the Sensex gainers’ chart with a jump of 3.31%, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Wipro.

On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the major laggards, shedding as much as 1.10%.

“Domestic indices edged higher, inspired by their global counterparts, as investors await the US inflation numbers today. The whammy over India’s retail inflation breaching the RBI’s tolerance level was cooled by WPI inflation easing to 4.73% in January.

“IT stocks were in focus as investors anticipated a slowdown in US inflation, which could result in favourable Fed policy,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Retail inflation again breached the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance limit and touched a three-month high of 6.52% in January, mainly due to higher food prices, as per official data released after market hours on Monday.

However, the wholesale price-based inflation eased for the eight consecutive month to 4.73% in January on easing prices of manufactured items, fuel and power.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul posted gains, while Hong Kong settled lower. Bourses in Europe were trading in the positive zone in the afternoon session.