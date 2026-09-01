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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1: Amilionn Technologies Private Limited (ATPL), a Pan-India government technology and infrastructure solutions company, has announced the successful execution of the Modern Record Room (MRR) program for the state of Jharkhand. The MRR program was implemented under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP), a major Central Government initiative aimed at digitising, updating and automating land management across India. At the heart of the program is a turnkey data center that today holds over 32 terabytes of digitised land and revenue records, making it the largest government records data center in Jharkhand, with the volume continuing to grow as new records are added.

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Launched in March 2016, the program set out to move the state's land and revenue records from fragile, paper-based record rooms into a single, centralised, secure and auditable digital ecosystem. Amilionn delivered it end to end: designing, building and commissioning the Document Management Data Center for long-term digital archiving; digitising and indexing decades of legacy records; deploying enterprise-grade workflow automation, version control, role-based access and advanced search and retrieval; and upgrading the record rooms themselves with civil and interior works, modular compactor storage, surveillance, and IT and power systems for reliable round-the-clock operations and maintenance.

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The work spanned 25 record rooms across Jharkhand's districts and sub-divisions: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma, Chatra, Dumka, Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, Khunti, Ramgarh, Latehar, Daltonganj, Saraikela and Chaibasa, along with the sub-divisional record rooms at Hussainabad, Chattarpur, Tenughat, Ghatshila, Barhi, Madhupur, Chakradharpur and Jagannathpur. Amilionn deployed 179 personnel across these locations to execute the program, working with leading technology OEMs and specialist partners across compute, storage, networking, physical infrastructure and document management.

"We are immensely proud to have been part of this prestigious central government DILRMP initiative in Jharkhand," said Harish Amilineni, Chairman & Managing Director of Amilionn Technologies. "Taking a state's land records from paper to a secure, sovereign data center holding over 32 terabytes of citizens' data is exactly the kind of foundational infrastructure India needs. Data that is stored, governed and processed within India, by Indian institutions, is the bedrock of the nation's ambitions in AI and data sovereignty, and Jharkhand now has that bedrock for its land records." Land records underpin property rights, access to credit and the resolution of disputes for millions of citizens. With the records now held in a centralised digital repository, officials can locate and retrieve documents in minutes rather than days, legacy documents are protected from loss and tampering, and the state has a tamper-evident, auditable foundation for transparent land governance.

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Amilionn is actively engaging with state governments across India on their data center requirements, from secure record repositories to AI-ready compute capacity, and lining up technology partners and OEMs across the ecosystem to support these buildouts.

"Every state in India will need infrastructure like this, not only for records but for the AI workloads that are about to become central to how governments serve citizens," said Kushal Amilineni, Director, Amilionn Technologies. "This is a very large opportunity, and Jharkhand shows what a comprehensive, on-the-ground build looks like. We are already in discussions with multiple state governments on their AI workloads and data center buildouts, and we are assembling partners and OEMs across the ecosystem so that we can deliver these facilities at scale."

About Amilionn Technologies

Amilionn Technologies Private Limited (ATPL) is a pan-India government technology and infrastructure solutions company operating at the intersection of e-governance systems, digital platforms and technology-enabled physical infrastructure. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Amilionn has built a differentiated execution model that combines deep program-delivery capability in large-scale government initiatives with the ability to design, deploy and operate complex digital and infrastructure systems on the ground. Its portfolio spans data centers, e-governance platforms, BharatNet optical fibre networks, ICT-enabled education and water-infrastructure automation across multiple Indian states.

For more information, visit www.amilionn.com.

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