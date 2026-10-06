VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Search is no longer limited to a list of blue links. Customers increasingly use conversational and AI-powered tools alongside traditional search, creating additional discovery environments in which businesses may need to establish visibility. Amit Gupta SEO Services, an SEO Company India brand started in April 2025, says its approach combines traditional SEO with practices intended to support visibility across AI-driven search and discovery environments.

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Experience at the Core

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The agency is led by founder Amit Gupta, who has spent 16 years working in SEO. His experience spans major changes in search engine systems and algorithm updates, including the increasing emphasis on sustainable, quality-focused SEO practices. For off-page SEO, the team uses activities such as relevant guest posting and digital PR/press-release distribution to support brand mentions and link acquisition.

A Full Range of SEO Work

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Amit Gupta SEO Services handles on-page SEO, technical SEO and link building. For link earning, the team uses guest posting and press release submission to place client brands on relevant, quality websites. The company states that its activities follow white-hat practices designed to align with established search-engine guidelines and support sustainable SEO.

Alongside traditional SEO, the agency incorporates AEO (answer engine optimization) and GEO (generative engine optimization) practices. In practical terms, the work is intended to improve the likelihood that relevant business information and content can be discovered, referenced or surfaced in AI-powered search and answer experiences, alongside traditional search.

What the Founder Says

Amit Gupta explains that the agency offers ethical SEO services to businesses of every size. He adds that the team monitors Google search developments and works on the underlying content, entity and authority signals that can influence visibility across AI-powered search and answer experiences.

Support for Agencies and Resellers

Many marketing firms want to offer SEO to their own customers without building a full in-house team. For these agencies, the company provides White Label SEO Services, where the work is delivered quietly in the background and the partner agency keeps the client, allowing the partner agency to retain the client relationship while SEO work is delivered behind the scenes. Customized packages allow the scope of work to be aligned with each client’s goals, requirements and budget rather than relying on a single fixed plan.

Work Judged by Returns

The agency describes its approach as ROI-based. Rather than measuring success only by rankings, the team aims to connect SEO activity to results that matter to a business, such as qualified traffic and enquiries. This is particularly relevant for owners and entrepreneurs who want to understand what their investment is delivering.

A Global Client Base

Since its establishment, the company has worked with clients across markets including the USA, UK, Australia, India, Singapore and Indonesia, giving its team exposure to different search behaviours and market requirements. This gives the team exposure to different markets and search behaviors, something that helps when planning campaigns for businesses that serve customers in more than one country.

Learning Opportunities

For professionals who want to build their own skills, the company also offers an online SEO course, drawing on the same experience that goes into its client work.

About Amit Gupta SEO Services

Amit Gupta SEO Services is an SEO company from India that offers on-page SEO, technical SEO, link building, guest posting, press release submission, white label services and customized packages for businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit www.amitguptaseo.com.

Media Contact

Amit Gupta SEO Services

Website: https://www.amitguptaseo.com/

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