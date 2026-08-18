DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Amit Metaliks targets faster completion of Rs 4,000-cr Bengal steel project; eyes jobs for local youth

Amit Metaliks targets faster completion of Rs 4,000-cr Bengal steel project; eyes jobs for local youth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Raghunathpur (West Bengal) [India], August 18 (ANI): Amit Metaliks Ltd is targeting completion of its Rs 4,000-crore greenfield integrated steel plant in West Bengal within 1,000 days, while exploring ways to fast-track the project to 800 days, as the company seeks to drive industrial development and create local employment opportunities in Purulia, said Amit Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Amit Metaliks Limited.

Advertisement

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation stone for the company's Rs 4,000 crore greenfield integrated steel manufacturing project in Raghunathpur in West Bengal's Purulia district.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the company would review the project timeline and explore ways to compress it to 800 days, in line with the Chief Minister's target. "If the Chief Minister has mentioned a timeframe of 800 days, we will review the matter with our team and examine how we can compress that thousand-day schedule into 800 days," he said.

Advertisement

Singh also said the plant would create local employment opportunities, stressing, "If a factory is established here in the future, why would anyone go elsewhere to work? They would work right here; they would return from wherever they are to work here..."

On the other hand, Priyanka Singh, Executive Director of Amit Metaliks Limited, said the company's Rs 4,000-crore integrated greenfield steel plant was aimed at creating a new future for the people of Purulia.

Advertisement

Singh said the company had made efforts to prioritise local workers for the project and would work to create enough jobs and opportunities for people who had moved away to return home, while enabling local youth to find employment within the region.

"I want to tell the people of Purulia that we haven't come here merely to set up a plant; we have come to build a new future... I need the full cooperation of the people of Purulia and the government," she said, stressing, "We will strive to create enough resources and opportunities for those currently away to return home, and to ensure that the youth here don't feel compelled to leave, but instead find the means and opportunities right here." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts