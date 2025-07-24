PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24: The Amity Innovation Incubator, a pioneering concept among Indian universities aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours, proudly hosted its Investor Pitch Day, bringing together a powerful constellation of emerging startups and top-tier investors for an exciting day of live pitches, strategic networking, and growth-focused dialogue.

With over 1100+ startups incubated and accelerated, the Amity Innovation Incubator, which recently won AABI's 'Incubator of the Year Award', continues to drive its mission to accelerate India's entrepreneurial momentum. The July 2025 Pitch Day marked a significant milestone with 10 high-potential startups presenting cutting-edge solutions across sectors like health tech, AI, fintech, and social impact.

Participating startups included:

- Lark - India's only API-first credit infrastructure layer for the $5T+ investment ecosystem, enabling embedded lending against securities across fintech, wealth tech, etc.

- Livofy - A full-stack chronic care platform delivering personalized, integrative treatment for lifestyle disorders like diabetes, thyroid, and PCOS, serving 7500+ patients.

- Torchit - A social-tech enterprise dedicated to empowering people with disabilities (PwDs) through affordable, innovative, assistive technologies.

- CYVIA - An enterprise-grade security brain for LLMs, transforming every prompt into a real-time, auditable, policy-enforced event.

- Profrea - A tech-enabled platform that transforms underutilized clinics into pay-per-use medical workspaces, boosting clinic utilization, reducing CAPEX, and creating a new revenue stream in outpatient healthcare.

- Genetico - Asia's first clinical decision support platform focused on rare and genetic diseases, enabling clinicians to diagnose and manage complex conditions through an AI-powered software, combining pedigree analytics, Human Phenotype Ontology-based differential diagnosis, and deep data tools.

- Sconto - A student-first verification and commerce platform that connects verified Indian college students with curated brand discounts, offers, and experiences, through its proprietary KYS engine.

- AICodePro - An AI-powered headless commerce platform built for D2C brands and online sellers.

- Blyp - An AI-driven smart parking and mobility platform offering guaranteed parking in under 2 minutes.

- Medino's - A full-stack, phygital healthcare platform delivering doctor consults, e-prescriptions, and medicines within 30 minutes.

Esteemed investors included:

* Vaibhav Jain at Google, focusing on startup and VC collaboration

* Amit Sharma from Cactus Venture Partners, which has invested in startups like Kapture CRM, Vitraya Technologies, AMPM, Blyp, Loham, and more

* Addison Appu from Thikuvate Capital, which has invested in startups like Petmojo, Kivi, Zippee, Good Monk, and Strive

Representatives from BEENEXT, Caret Capital, AdvantEdge, Lead Invest, 8X Ventures, IIFL Capital, and Ankur Capital, among others, also participated.

Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President, Amity Innovation Incubator, remarked, "Investor Pitch Day is more than a showcase; it's a catalytic platform for India's most promising startups to meet vision-aligned investors. This event reflects the vibrancy and resilience of India's startup ecosystem."

The day featured live pitches, one-on-one investor meetings, and mentoring sessions, offering a dynamic environment for entrepreneurs to receive real-time feedback and forge meaningful connections. The event concluded with multiple expressions of interest and ongoing due diligence, indicating a high level of engagement from the investor community.

Mr. Ojasvi Babber, CEO of Amity Innovation Incubator, expressed his gratitude to the participating investors for their mentorship and support.

About Amity Innovation Incubator

Amity Innovation Incubator has been supported by NITI Aayog, DST, MeitY, MSME, iDEX, and StartinUP, strengthening our commitment to fostering innovation. All the startups that presented have been supported by Amity Innovation Incubator through different programs. These programs include Atal Innovation Mission, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, IDEX, and many others.

Amity Innovation Incubator has built a robust and holistic support system for startups and entrepreneurs, offering strategic mentorship, infrastructure, and investor access through every stage of their entrepreneurial journey. Through Amity Capital Ventures (ACV), the incubator enables eligible startups to seamlessly connect with a powerful network of High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and renowned VC Funds. With 18+ successful exits and over 120 startup investments facilitated, Amity Innovation Incubator not only nurtures innovation but also ensures promising ventures are fully equipped--technically, strategically, and financially--for scalable growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737522/President_Pro_Vice_Chancellor.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737523/Pitch_Day_2025.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737524/Investor_Pitch_Day.jpg

