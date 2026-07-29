Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University Madhya Pradesh Earns Prestigious 'A' Grade from QCI-NABET, under the aegis of PCI

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29: Amity Institute of Pharmacy (AIP), Amity University Madhya Pradesh, has achieved a significant milestone in academic excellence by being awarded the prestigious 'A' Grade by the Quality Council of India-National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET), conducted under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), following a comprehensive institutional inspection and evaluation.

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The recognition places Amity Institute of Pharmacy as the only pharmacy institution in Madhya Pradesh to receive an 'A' Grade from QCI-NABET, under the aegis of PCI. Nationally, only 64 pharmacy institutions have earned this distinction, among 398 institutions across the country offering B.Pharmacy and other pharmacy-related programmes.

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The QCI-NABET assessment through the National Ranking & Rating of Pharmacy Colleges Offering UG Programmes reflects the institute's unwavering commitment to academic quality, robust governance, modern infrastructure, industry-oriented curriculum, research and innovation, and a student-centric learning environment. The rigorous evaluation process assessed institutions on multiple quality parameters, recognising those that demonstrate excellence in pharmacy education and institutional processes and good practices.

This achievement further strengthens Amity University Madhya Pradesh's position as a leading destination for pharmacy education, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing competent healthcare professionals equipped with the knowledge, skills, and ethical values required to address evolving global healthcare challenges.

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Speaking on the achievement, the university administration described the recognition as a proud moment for the entire Amity community.

"Receiving an 'A' Grade from the Quality Council of India-National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET) under the aegis of PCI is a testament to our relentless pursuit of academic excellence and quality-driven education. Being the only pharmacy institution in Madhya Pradesh to receive this recognition is an honour that reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and all stakeholders who continue to uphold the highest standards of teaching, research, and innovation," said Lt. Gen. V.K. Sharma, AVSM (Retd.), Pro Chancellor, Amity University Madhya Pradesh.

Prof. (Dr.) R.S. Tomar, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Madhya Pradesh, congratulated the faculty, students, and staff of Amity Institute of Pharmacy on the milestone and urged them to continue pushing the boundaries of research and innovation, translating knowledge into solutions that address emerging healthcare challenges and create lasting societal impact.

The university reiterated its commitment to continually enhancing academic quality, advancing pharmaceutical research, fostering innovation, and strengthening industry collaborations to prepare graduates for meaningful contributions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

As India continues to strengthen its pharmaceutical ecosystem and global healthcare leadership, recognitions such as this underscore the importance of institutions that consistently deliver quality education, cutting-edge research, and industry-ready graduates.

About Amity University Madhya Pradesh

Amity University Madhya Pradesh, a premier multidisciplinary institution spread over 102 acres, is committed to academic excellence, research, innovation, and industry-oriented education. Equipped with world-class infrastructure, globally benchmarked curricula, distinguished faculty, and strong industry collaborations, the University prepares students to become competent professionals and responsible global citizens across diverse disciplines.

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