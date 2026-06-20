Amity University Bengaluru and L&T Technology Services sign a strategic MoU to establish E-mobility Centre of Excellence

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: Premium education institute Amity University Bengaluru and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster industry-academia collaboration, promote cutting-edge research, and enhance skill development in emerging technologies. This partnership comes at an opportune time, when technological innovation, sustainability, and future-ready growth are at the pinnacle of economic growth, making this a significant milestone in strengthening industry-academia collaboration in India.

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- LTTS to serve as knowledge partner for the newly established E-Mobility Centre of Excellence at Amity University Bengaluru

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- Collaboration to span electric mobility, industrial automation, sensing systems, and data analytics

- Students and faculty to benefit from joint research, internships, workshops, and industry-led learning initiatives

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The collaboration is anchored by the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for E-Mobility at Amity University Bengaluru, with LTTS serving as the knowledge partner. This initiative is expected to create a vibrant ecosystem for research, innovation, and skill development in emerging technologies, particularly in electric mobility, industrial automation, and sensing systems.

MoU to establish E-Mobility Centre of Excellence and advance industry-academia collaboration

The E-Mobility Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Amity University Bengaluru is likely to bring about a great breakthrough with the Centre serving as a platform for collaborative research, innovation, and knowledge exchange in areas such as electric mobility, industrial sensing and control systems, building automation technologies, and data analytics.

Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, guest lectures by industry experts, internships, technical workshops, innovation initiatives, and participation in LTTS's flagship programs such as TECHgium®. The partnership will also strengthen industry engagement and enhance career opportunities for students.

Senior leadership from both organisations marked the beginning of a strategic alliance

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. (Dr.) D. Subhakar, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Amity University Bengaluru, and Dr. Guruprasad A. S., Global Practice Head, LTTS, in the august presence of distinguished leaders from both organizations.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Vasu M., Head - EV Division, LTTS; Mr. Nikhil Dev B. R., Innovation Program Manager, LTTS; Dr. S. V. S. Phani Kumar, Technical Lead - R&D, LTTS; Dr. P. S. Sali, Vice President - Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, Amity Education Group; Dr. Monit Kapoor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Bengaluru; Dr. Gopalakrishna S. P., Registrar, Amity University Bengaluru and Dr. Tushar Somnathe, Director - Corporate Resource Centre (CRC), Amity University Bengaluru.

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Amity University Bengaluru and LTTS to building future-ready talent, accelerating innovation, and advancing technology-driven solutions for society and industry.

As higher education increasingly aligns itself with the demands of Industry 4.0 and sustainable development, collaborations such as this serve as exemplary models for creating future-focused educational ecosystems that drive innovation and national progress. For further information and related news about Amity University Bengaluru, please visit the website.

About Amity University Bengaluru

Amity University Bengaluru is a premier institution committed to delivering globally benchmarked education, research, and innovation. Located on a sprawling campus amidst serene surroundings, the University combines state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry-integrated curricula, and contemporary teaching methodologies to prepare students for success in a rapidly evolving world. Home to a diverse community of students from across India, Amity University Bengaluru fosters a vibrant multicultural environment that encourages academic excellence, leadership, creativity, and holistic development, nurturing graduates who are not only accomplished professionals but also responsible global citizens.

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