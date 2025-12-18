Amity University Lucknow Campus Confers Degrees on 1,730 Graduates at 21st Convocation

• 1,730 Students Honored Across Disciplines

Advertisement

• 58 Ph.D. Degrees Conferred

Advertisement

• Honorary Professorships and Doctorates Awarded to Leaders

Advertisement

LUCKNOW, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity University Lucknow Campus held its 21st Convocation and Degree Distribution Ceremony, conferring degrees upon 1,730 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The event also saw the awarding of 58 PhD degrees, 127 academic awards including 33 gold, 33 silver and 19 bronze medals, eight Best All-Round Student trophies and 34 Shri Baljit Shastri awards for excellence in human and traditional values.

Established in 2004, Amity University Lucknow Campus has grown into a major centre of education, research, and innovation, with 17 departments, 112 academic programmes and more than 7,000 students currently enrolled. Its specialised research centres are active in emerging fields such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, electronics, agriculture and forensic sciences.

Advertisement

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Lucknow Campus, said that Amity had prepared them to excel in any field they chose. He emphasized gratitude towards families and teachers and shared the guiding philosophy of their Founder-President — the BHAAG principle, which integrates Behavioral Science, Human Values, Attitude, Ambition, and God, describing it as a formula for lifelong success.

Prof. (Dr.) Anil Vashisht highlighted Amity's strong research culture and said that the university places the highest emphasis on holistic development. He urged graduating students to uphold integrity, become responsible brand ambassadors of Amity University, and carry forward high moral values.

The university conferred honorary doctorates on Padma Shri Dr. Sonia Nityanand, Vice Chancellor of King George's Medical University (KGMU), and Dr. Bhaskar Narayan, Director of CSIR-IITR Lucknow, while Rishi Kumar, Senior Vice President and Centre Head at HCL Technologies Lucknow, received the Honorary Professorship.

Padma Shri Dr. Sonia Nityanand described the honorary doctorate as a deep personal honour and noted the long-standing association with Amity. She said that KGMU and Amity could collaborate meaningfully in the field of healthcare.

Dr. W. Selvamurthy, President of the Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation and Director General of the Amity Directorate of Science and Innovation, encouraged students to work, but not do it to merely earn a livelihood. He suggested working with the intention of strengthening this nation, and to consider work as a contribution towards building a developed India, that is Viksit Bharat.

Dr. Bhaskar Narayan encouraged students to remain optimistic, adding that every challenge has a solution and that the solution lies within oneself. He also shared motivational keywords—Tap, Leading, Start, and Key. Mr. Rishi Kumar urged graduates to respect their families, describing them as their greatest strength, and to give back to society as they progress in life.

The convocation concluded in an atmosphere of celebration, marking a proud milestone not only for the graduating class but also for families, faculty, and the university community.

About Amity University Lucknow Campus

Amity University Lucknow Campus (AULC), established in 2004, imparts research & innovation-driven undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes on a sprawling 40-acre state-of-the-art campus. It offers a fine blend of global education, training, and research opportunities, guided by distinguished faculty within an enriching academic ambience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848778/Rishi_Kumar_Amity_Lucknow.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848779/Bhaskar_Narayan_Amity_Lucknow.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848780/Sonia_Nityanand_Amity_Lucknow.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848781/Amity_Lucknow_21st_Convocation.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848782/Aseem_Chauhan_Amity_Lucknow.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848777/Amity_Lucknow_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)