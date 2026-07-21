Amity University Punjab Builds a Strong Reputation in Engineering Education Through Global Industry Partnerships

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Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 21: Amity University Punjab, situated in IT City Mohali, has been building its presence in the engineering education space over the years. The Amity School of Engineering and Technology (ASET) has developed a model that puts students at the center and keeps industry closely in the loop. The university's engineering programmes cover a wide spectrum, from computer science and electronics to mechanical and civil disciplines, with newer specializations added in response to shifts in industry demand.

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An Engineering School That Thinks Differently

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ASET follows a pedagogy centered on project-based, design-driven and experiential learning, where students work on solving real problems and building solutions as part of their coursework. Assessment methods at ASET also include project submissions, lab-based evaluations, and design reviews, alongside traditional examinations.

The range of specializations on offer allows students to explore different streams before committing to one, and to align their studies with their professional interests. Students can choose from areas such as Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering, among others. This structure gives students the flexibility to make informed academic choices as their interests develop through the course of their degree.

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Industry Tie-Ups That Go Beyond the Brochure

The university's industry integration extends beyond IBM and L&T. Active collaborations exist with over 30 organizations, including Infosys Springboard, CSIR, and L&T EduTech, which inform curriculum design and create structured pathways for students entering the workforce. These partnerships take different forms -- some contribute course content, some offer certifications, and others provide platforms for live industry projects.

A dedicated Corporate Resource Centre manages placements, internships, live projects, and interview preparation. The Centre works as a bridge between the academic programme and the recruitment process, coordinating with partner companies throughout the year rather than only during placement season.

B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering students specializing in Data Science and Cyber Security work under IBM's ICE framework, and the AI and Machine Learning track is tied up with L&T.

Through these integrations, students engage with industry-aligned content from early in their degree rather than only during a final-semester internship.

Coursework under these frameworks includes access to industry tools, case studies, and certification modules that are recognized by the partner organizations.

Placements That Speak for Themselves

Sparsh Gaur, a B.Tech CSE graduate, was placed at THERA with a package of 44 LPA, the highest recorded placement from the department. Harsh Bansal and Chirag Gulati secured 30 LPA offers from Zomato, and Avneet Kaushal was placed at Vertex at 22 LPA. These placements were recorded in the current academic cycle and reflect the range of packages offered to graduating students across specializations.

Graduates from the university have also been recruited by organisations such as Wipro, TCS, Capgemini, KPMG, Tech Mahindra, Coca-Cola, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank. Recruitment spans multiple sectors, including IT services, consulting, banking, and consumer goods, indicating that graduates are absorbed across a fairly broad set of industries rather than a single vertical.

Research Credentials

Amity University Punjab holds a Scopus H-Index of 34. Faculty members have published over 1,000 research papers in reputed journals, and several faculties have been ranked among the world's top 2% scientists in the Stanford University survey. This ranking is compiled annually and considers citation impact across disciplines.

Research centers in Data Science, Microbiology, Pharma and Biotechnology provide students with access to applied research activity during their programme. These centers run ongoing projects, several of which involve undergraduate and postgraduate student participation alongside faculty researchers.

Global Exposure Built into the Degree

The Global Study Program allows students to begin their degree in Mohali and transfer to partner universities in the USA, UK, Canada, or Australia. Students who opt for this pathway spend part of their academic term at the partner institution before returning to complete their degree, or in some cases, completing it abroad depending on the arrangement.

A 5-week Study Abroad Program at Amity's international campuses in London, New York, Singapore, and Dubai offers students exposure to academic and professional environments outside India, at a cost lower than full international programmes. This programme is shorter in duration and is structured as a supplement to the regular curriculum, rather than a replacement for it.

These programs are designed to build cross-cultural exposure and add to a student's professional profile. Participation in either track is optional and depends on individual student eligibility and preference.

Campus Infrastructure

Spread across 40 acres, the Mohali campus is centrally air-conditioned and houses over 40 hi-tech labs and learning studios. These labs support coursework across engineering disciplines, including dedicated facilities for computer science, electronics, and mechanical engineering students.

The sports infrastructure includes a 5-acre flood-lit complex with basketball courts, lawn tennis, cricket nets and a 400-metre track, along with a fully equipped indoor sports facility and a 650-seat auditorium. The auditorium is used for academic events, guest lectures, and cultural programmes held throughout the year.

The university also offers merit-based scholarships of up to 100%, covering a range of eligibility criteria for students across academic programmes. Scholarship categories are assessed on academic performance at the qualifying level, along with other criteria set by the university each admission cycle.

Conclusion

Through its industry-aligned engineering programmes, experiential learning approach, strong corporate collaborations, research ecosystem, global exposure opportunities, and modern campus infrastructure, Amity University Punjab continues to offer a well-rounded academic environment for aspiring engineers. Supported by experienced faculty, dedicated career services, and opportunities for international learning, the university enables students to build technical knowledge, practical skills, and professional competencies that prepare them for higher education and diverse career pathways across industries.

URL : https://mohali.amity.edu/

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