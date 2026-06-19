Amity University Punjab Emerges as a Research Led Higher Education Destination in North India

Mohali, Punjab: Choosing a university today is not as simple as just picking a degree and a campus. Nowadays, most students are looking not only for a good degree programme and campus but also for opportunities for research, global exposure and industry collaboration. And more and more, they want freedom to shape their own education according to their ambitions rather than fitting inside a rigid academic structure.

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As expectations from higher education keep changing, Amity University Punjab is positioning itself as a research-led institution built around these evolving priorities.

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Located in IT City, Mohali, the university offers more than 50 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across engineering, technology, management, law, life sciences, design, media and arts. But what makes the institution different is not simply the number of programmes it has. It is how those programmes are structured and what kind of ecosystem supports them.

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Education That Adapts to the Student, Not the Other Way Around A noticeable shift is happening across universities all around the world. Students no longer want to stay stuck inside a single discipline for four years. The modern workplace does not work in silos, and many students feel their education should not work that way either.

At Amity University Punjab, the academic framework reflects this reality quite well.

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Using a credit system that allows studying multiple subjects, pursuing double major and minor qualifications, and choosing electives that align with personal aspirations and professional plans, the university enables its learners to develop their academic path accordingly. Thus, an engineering student can pursue entrepreneurship, a business student can learn data analytics, and a law student can engage in biotechnology.

As you might guess, such a multidisciplinary approach has turned into a necessity due to the emergence of the need for professionals who can think across domains, and not just in silos.

This multidisciplinary approach has become more and more relevant as industries now seek professionals who can think across domains rather than working only within narrow specialisations.

Where Research Becomes Part of Everyday Learning For most students research usually seems to be a practice reserved only for postgraduate education and academic careers. At Amity University Punjab, however, the experience related to conducting investigations occurs much sooner.

Being highly active in conducting and publishing research works, the university currently has a Scopus H-Index of 27 and over 1,000 research articles published by its teachers in renowned journals.

There are multiple research centers operating in the university in such spheres as Data Science, Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Biotechnology. The thing that distinguishes research at Amity University Punjab from other institutions is that students can be a part of ongoing projects and gain experience related to addressing problems that exist out there.

Sometimes the learning happens inside laboratories. Sometimes it comes through collaboration with faculty members. And sometimes it starts from a simple question that slowly develops into a research problem worth solving.

The objective is not only about academic output. It is about building curiosity, analytical thinking and the ability to approach complex problems with confidence.

Faculty Who Bring Research and Industry Together The quality of any academic institution is closely connected to the quality of its faculty. At Amity University Punjab, students learn from educators who combine scholarly achievements with practical professional experience.

Faculty members from the institution have been ranked among the world's top 2% scientists in an independent survey conducted by Stanford University researchers. Along with their research credentials, many also bring industry experience gained through work with leading organisations and academic institutions in India and abroad.

Students are not only exposed to theories and concepts in classrooms. They also learn how those ideas actually get applied in industries, organisations, laboratories and businesses around the world. The classroom becomes more than just a place to absorb information. It becomes a space where academic knowledge and professional realities come together.

A Campus Designed for More Than Academics A university experience goes beyond classrooms, laboratories and examinations only. Spread across 40 acres, the centrally air-conditioned campus has been developed to support both academic and personal growth of students. More than 40 high-tech laboratories and learning studios provide infrastructure for instruction, experimentation, innovation and project work.

Beyond academics, students have access to a 5-acre floodlit sports complex with basketball courts, lawn tennis facilities, cricket nets and a 400-metre running track. An indoor airconditioned sports complex also allows activities to continue throughout the year, regardless of the weather outside.

The campus also has a 650-seat auditorium that regularly hosts conferences, cultural programmes, industry interactions, guest lectures and student events.

The environment is designed to encourage balance. Academic excellence is important, but so is leadership development, physical wellbeing, creativity and community engagement.

Taking Learning Beyond National Borders The importance of having global exposure to prepare oneself for a successful future career cannot be overestimated today. Employers nowadays seek professionals who have a wide perspective and are able to operate in international settings.

In accordance with these requirements, Amity University Punjab offers international experience for its students.

With Amity’s Global Study Programme, students can opt for transferring after one-year of learning at this university to partner institutions located in the USA, the UK, Canada, or Australia. This option not only opens a chance to receive an international education but also to pay for it in instalments.

Students can also participate in a five-week Study Abroad Program at Amity campuses in London, New York, Singapore and Dubai.

These experiences offer something that is quite difficult to replicate inside a classroom. Exposure to new cultures, different academic systems and international professional environments often broadens perspectives in ways that traditional learning alone simply cannot do.

Building Strong Connections Between Education and Industry Industry expectations are evolving quite rapidly. Universities are increasingly expected to prepare students not only for getting employment but also for long-term career growth.

Amity University Punjab maintains collaborations with more than 30 organisations, including L&T EduTech, IBM, Infosys Springboard, ACCA and CSIR. These partnerships contribute to curriculum development, industry projects, skill-building initiatives and professional certifications.

A dedicated Corporate Resource Centre supports students through internships, live projects, placement preparation and career guidance programmes.

Outcomes That Reflect Industry Confidence The effectiveness of an academic ecosystem is often visible through graduate outcomes.

Students from Amity University Punjab have secured opportunities with organisations including Wipro, Capgemini, Coca-Cola, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, TCS, KPMG and Tech Mahindra.

The highest salary package secured by a student has reached ₹44 lakh per annum, which reflects the confidence that employers continue to place in graduates coming out of this institution.

At the same time, merit-based scholarships of up to 100 per cent are available for eligible students, helping ensure that academic potential is not limited by financial constraints.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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