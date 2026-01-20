Amod Foundation Flags Emerging Challenges in Youth Education and Well-Being

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20: Amod Foundation, a non-profit organization engaged in education, health awareness and community development, has highlighted a range of challenges affecting students and young adults in India amid increasing digitalization and changing learning environments.

The organization, which works across education support, healthcare awareness, motivational outreach and humanitarian initiatives, has been involved in programmes addressing student well-being, lifestyle balance and preventive education.

According to observations documented through its educational and outreach activities, students are increasingly navigating digital and hybrid learning environments. While technology-enabled education has expanded access to academic resources, it has also contributed to challenges related to sustained concentration, structured study habits and information overload.

Foundation-led programmes note that prolonged screen exposure, combined with academic demands, has altered attention patterns among students, underscoring the need for structured routines and balanced learning practices.

The organization has also identified growing concerns related to mental health and emotional well-being among young people, particularly students facing academic competition and performance pressure. Stress, anxiety and emotional fatigue have emerged as recurring themes during health awareness and student engagement initiatives.

Through seminars, workshops and digital awareness programmes, Amod Foundation emphasises emotional resilience, stress management and mental balance as supportive elements of student well-being. These initiatives are positioned as complementary to formal education.

The foundation has further noted the increasing influence of social media on student behavior and self-perception. Digital platforms play a significant role in peer interaction and self-evaluation, often shaping lifestyle choices and expectations.

Educational sessions conducted by the organization include awareness around responsible digital engagement, encouraging balanced usage and reduced dependence on external online validation.

Another area addressed through the foundation's outreach relates to identity development and life-direction planning among youth. While academic and career goals are often prioritized, limited attention is given to emotional literacy, self-awareness and long-term personal development.

Life-skills modules incorporated into the foundation's programmes focus on goal clarity, emotional regulation and adaptive decision-making alongside academic learning.

Health awareness initiatives organised by Amod Foundation also underline the impact of lifestyle patterns on student health. Irregular sleep cycles, reduced physical activity, unhealthy dietary habits and prolonged mental fatigue have been observed among students managing academic responsibilities alongside extensive digital engagement.

Preventive education and community engagement form a core part of the organisation's work. Training sessions, seminars and awareness programmes are conducted in collaboration with educators, healthcare professionals and volunteers to ensure accessibility and relevance across communities.

The foundation is led by Dr Amod Sachan, a medical professional and social educator. Dr Sachan holds an MD degree and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh). He is also the Founder and Chairman of Shekhar Hospital, Lucknow.

Under his leadership, Amod Foundation integrates education support, health awareness and motivational outreach with an emphasis on holistic development and long-term well-being.

